Three men arrested over shooting which left nine-year-old girl seriously hurt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three men have been arrested for conspiracy to murder over a shooting which left a nine-year-old girl with life-changing injuries.

The girl was eating dinner with her family at a restaurant in Kingsland High Street in Dalston, east London, on the evening of May 29 last year when she was seriously injured in the incident.

The Metropolitan Police said on Thursday three men – aged 36, 35 and 28 – were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday and have been released on bail pending further investigation.

Scotland Yard confirmed the girl’s family has been informed of the arrests and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

Three other men were injured in the shooting, the force added.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Dalloway, who is leading the investigation, said: “A little girl’s life was traumatically changed on the evening of Wednesday 29 May. The dangerous individual responsible for those life-changing injuries remains on our streets, and people out there know who pulled the trigger.

“This investigation is not slowing down. We need to hear from those who have information about the identity of an individual seen on a motorcycle in Kingsland High Street at the time of this offence, or if anyone has seen the same model of Ducati Monster.

“We recognise people may be apprehensive about sharing information but it is imperative they do so. They do not need to speak directly to the police.

“They can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. Alternatively they can contact our officers via 101, quoting 8082/29May.”