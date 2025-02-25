Daily Mail publisher to pay £40k to Dale Vince over false claim he supports Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dale Vince is set to receive £40,000 in damages from Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail, after settling a High Court libel claim.

The green energy industrialist initiated legal action against ANL in December 2024 following an article published in October.

The article falsely alleged that he supports Hamas, a proscribed terrorist group.

Annabell Hood, Mr Vince’s lawyer, told the High Court that the article, published both online and in the Mail on Sunday, was “highly defamatory”.

It had caused “serious harm to his reputation”, she said.

Lawyers for ANL have since apologised to Mr Vince, acknowledging that the allegation “was untrue and that Mr Vince does not support Hamas in any way”.

In addition to the damages, ANL will cover £30,000 of Mr. Vince’s legal costs and publish an apology online and in The Mail on Sunday within 14 days.

Ms Hood also noted that Mr Vince had previously been “falsely accused” of supporting Hamas in a separate article published by the Daily Mail in March 2024.

That article also “called for donations he had made to the Labour Party to be returned”.

open image in gallery Ecotricity founder Dale Vince was earlier “falsely accused” of supporting Hamas in March 2024 ( PA Wire )

That case was settled in 2024, with the company apologising and paying damages, which Ms Hood said Mr Vince donated to charity.

The settlement also included “an undertaking by the defendant not to publish similar allegations in the future”.

But Ms Hood said that a second article, written by Dan Hodges, was published in October which “falsely alleged that Mr Vince had supported or defended the terrorist acts of Hamas” and “again, called into question the donations he had made to the Labour Party”.

She said: “The publication of Mr Hodges’ article has also caused Mr Vince significant distress, not least because he reasonably expected a national newspaper to comply with its undertaking, having been told by the defendant that it had circulated a memorandum to its journalists and editors.”

Lizzie Greene, for ANL, said: “The publication of the Hodges’ article was an error which should not have happened.

“The defendant acknowledges that the allegation made in Mr Hodges’ article about Mr Vince is untrue and that Mr Vince does not support Hamas in any way.

“We formally retract and withdraw the allegation.

“We wish to publicly set the record straight, and to apologise to the claimant for any damage and distress the publication of Mr Hodges’ article caused.”

Ms Hood also said that Mr Vince, who is also the co-owner of National League football team Forest Green Rovers, intended to donate the latest damages award to charity.

Following the hearing, Mr Vince said ANL “broke a promise not to repeat a false allegation”.

He said: “Their cash is on the way to Gaza again. People that support Palestinian rights are not terrorists and free speech is not the freedom to be dishonest.”