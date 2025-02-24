What the papers say – February 24
A mixture of foreign politics stories take centre stage on Monday’s front pages.
Germany’s election and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s offer to give up his post for peace lead Monday’s headlines.
Metro and the Daily Telegraph lead on the offer to quit by the Ukrainian president, with Mr Zelensky making it clear just how far he would go for peace and Nato admittance.
Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror’s front page labels Zelensky a “leader” who “puts Trump to shame”.
The Independent lays out the “true cost” of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine three years on.
The Financial Times and The Guardian splash on the results of the German election, with the country’s conservative Christian Democratic Union (CDU) securing victory.
And The Times reports Germany’s “hard right” Alternative for Germany (AfD) party achieved its best-ever result.
Back on British soil, the i Paper writes the Government’s plan to build 1.5 million new homes could be under threat due to a skills shortage.
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has written to the BBC to ask if licence-fee cash was given to Hamas terrorists during the making of a controversial documentary, according to the Daily Mail.
The Daily Express reveals WASPI women are threatening to take the government to court over refusal to compensate millions affected by changes to the pension age.
The Sun writes some 82 Britons have died after using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.
Lastly, the Daily Star reports technology experts are facing a “massive drop” in software jobs as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more widespread.