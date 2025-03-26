Opposition leaders to meet after Dail disorder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Opposition leaders are to meet on Wednesday morning after the Dail was disrupted over controversial speaking time changes.

The opposition party representatives are to discuss their response to the disorder in the Dail, the Irish parliament’s lower house.

There were chaotic scenes of shouting, interruptions and allegations of misogyny on Tuesday as weeks of tension over the speaking rights row boiled over during Leaders’ Questions.

Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy fielded interruptions and tried to continue Dail proceedings as opposition TDs took to their feet and objected to the government’s proposals.

She declared the order of business and changes to the standing orders passed before adjourning the Dail until after 9am on Wednesday.

Speaking about the leaders’ meeting, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman told The Late Debate they would discuss how the opposition would proceed, as well as the role of the Ceann Comhairle.

In a statement on Tuesday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin accused the opposition of trying to bully and intimidate Ms Murphy and said it “marked a new low” for the opposition.

“The prolonged barracking and the disgraceful lack of respect for the mandates of elected deputies was shocking in its intensity,” he said.

He said the actions of opposition have been “completely disproportionate over what is essentially an additional eight minutes of speaking time on two days in the Dail”.

“The opposition have not lost a single minute of their time or ability to hold government to account,” he said.