Dail speaker needs to ‘build bridges’ with opposition after confidence vote – TD

The speaker of the Irish parliament needs to “build bridges” with the opposition after the confidence motion is held on Tuesday, a TD has said.

Labour deputy leader Ged Nash said “there’s a job of work to be done” to resolve a row that has seen opposition parties express a lack of confidence in the Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy.

Several opposition parties said they would consider what their response to the vote will be, which Ms Murphy is expected to survive, after the vote is held.

“I think we need to see genuine efforts from this Ceann Comhairle to build bridges with the opposition and to demonstrate over a period of time her impartiality and the impartiality of the office,” he said ahead of the vote.

“It’s been incumbent now since the Ceann Comhairle took on that role to be beyond reproach, to show very clearly that she is not in any way partisan, that the integrity of the office of the Ceann Comhairle is always protected.”

It comes after Irish premier Micheal Martin said it was “unfair” to blame Ms Murphy for a vote that cut opposition speaking rights.

Ireland’s main opposition parties tabled an unprecedented motion of no confidence in Ms Murphy after Government proposals for rule changes sparked a bitter row and chaotic scenes in the Dail, the lower house in the Irish parliament.

Ms Murphy will be backed by the Government on Tuesday afternoon in a confidence motion it is bringing instead of the opposition wording.

Speaking before the vote, Mr Martin said he hoped that the Dail could move on afterwards and focus on “more substantive issues”, such as the threat of US tariffs, the housing crisis and disability issues.

“I think it’s very, very unfair to lay the blame on what happened last week upon Verona Murphy, the Ceann Comhairle, because the clerk of the Dail has made it clear that all procedures were followed (in) his impartial and objective assessment,” the Taoiseach said on his way into Cabinet.

“The disruption was caused in the main by the opposition and at that part of the Dail, it was caused by the Sinn Fein party, in particular, drowning and shouting and barracking, trying to prevent proceedings from getting under way.

“It’s a bit rich then to come along and blame the Ceann Comhairle, having created all that disruption.

“But I think there’s an obligation to focus on getting back to work in terms of getting committees established, getting legislation considered by committees and other issues.”

He said efforts to halt Dail business by interruptions and disruptions was “a fundamental undermining of democracy”.

“That shouldn’t be tolerated in any shape or form. It’s not justified,” Mr Martin said, but added that they were “willing to engage” with the opposition parties on establishing committees.

However, there is some uncertainty as to whether the vote will settle a long-running dispute on opposition speaking rights, which has seen breaks in parliamentary norms of procedure and decorum.

Sinn Fein, the Social Democrats, and People Before Profit said they would discuss with other opposition parties how they would respond after the vote.

Sinn Fein’s Louise O’Reilly said: “We believe the Ceann Comhairle must have the support of both the opposition and the government.

“We will not just simply nod this through.”

The Social Democrats’ Sinead Gibney said “the numbers are against us” when asked about whether they would continue to protest against the new Dail rules.

“I can’t rule out anything at the moment. We will consider all of our options at the end of today.”

Independent Ireland’s Michael Collins, Richard O’Donoghue and Ken O’Flynn suggested there was “winking” and “thumbs up” between Ms Murphy and the government chief whip last week.

“She no longer has the confidence of, I would say, almost all of the opposition in Dail Eireann, and on that basis, it’s going to be very difficult for her to be seen to be impartial,” Mr Collins said.

Mr O’Flynn urged Ms Murphy to “fall on your sword and resign for the good of democracy”.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said opposition were happy to proceed with forming committees, but not with the “blurring of the lines between government and opposition”.

Asked if the Ceann Comhairle could have been inexperienced, rather than working “in clear collusion with the government”, Mr Murphy said: “No, I don’t think so.”

“It became clear to me what was going to unfold, that they had a plan.”

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin said his party was abstaining on the confidence vote in Ms Murphy.

Mr Toibin said that they “absolutely oppose” the change to Dail speaking rules made last week, but said Ms Murphy “should not be shown the door at this moment in time”.

“There’s no doubt that the actions of Verona last Tuesday were procedurally incorrect, but it’s actually very hard to see how anybody would be able to deliver procedure properly under that kind of abuse for so long.”

Ms Murphy became the Ceann Comhairle in December in a move seen as among the first steps of an agreement with a group of independent MPs, known as TDs in Ireland, to support the formation of a government with the Fianna Fail and Fine Gael parties.

Backlash to that coalition’s proposals, which would have allowed some of those independent TDs to be directly given opposition speaking time, led to a delay in the nomination of a taoiseach in January.

The Government has since moved to change parliamentary rules to create a new “other members” speaking slot for TDs in that independent bloc who were not given ministerial positions, as well as backbenchers in the Government parties.

The controversial changes to standing orders also include a reduction of time for contributions on debating the order of business and a halving of slots for Taoiseach’s Questions.

The Government said the moves reflect the changing make-up of the Dail.

However, the opposition has vehemently opposed the reforms, characterising them as an attempt to dilute their ability to hold the Government to account and to blur the relationship of the independents who have supported the formation of the coalition.

They argue that the “other members” questions slot does not tally with their position that a TD cannot be in Government and opposition at the same time.

The row has hindered legislative work and has prevented parliamentary committees from being established.

Opposition parties have further argued that the process in which the changes were approved was itself flawed.

It comes amid a dispute on whether Ms Murphy carried out her duties correctly and followed proper procedures in carrying out the vote to implement the changes, which were backed by the Government’s majority.

During a lengthy standoff ahead of the vote, Ms Murphy said the actions of opposition TDs were “an absolute disgrace” and they were making a “holy show of” themselves.

There was widespread disruption from the opposition benches as the motion was brought forward and the Dail was ultimately adjourned for the remainder of the day after the vote was approved by the Ceann Comhairle amid further objections.

Opposition parties chanted “shame, shame, shame” as the Government filed out of the chamber.

At the same time, Michael Lowry, a key figure in the independent grouping that supported Government formation and put Ms Murphy forward for Ceann Comhairle, was filmed sticking up two fingers to People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy while still in the chamber.

Mr Lowry, a former Fine Gael minister that was previously found by a tribunal to have behaved in a manner that was “profoundly corrupt”, later described his move as an “errant gesture under provocation”.

The Government has backed the Ceann Comhairle while criticising the opposition tactics.