Dozens of mass bike rides planned over ‘lack of safe cycle routes’ for women

More than 40 mass cycle rides will take place across the UK later this month to highlight the need for safer routes for female cyclists riding after dark.

Cycling UK, the charity co-ordinating the events, said women are “fed up” with poor cycling provision.

The so-called glow rides are mostly taking place on the evening of October 22.

Participants are being urged to “light up the night” by adding additional lights to their bikes.

Cycling UK commissioned a survey of 2,204 UK adults in March which indicated a gender gap in barriers to cycling has widened.

Compared with seven years ago, the proportion of men put off from cycling because of drivers overtaking too closely has reduced by six percentage points to 46%, but just one percentage point to 58% for women.

Concerns over a lack of segregated cycle lanes decreased by three percentage points to 35% for men, but rose by one percentage point to 44% for women.

Some 58% of women said their cycling journeys were limited by safety concerns and a lack of suitable infrastructure.

Sarah Mitchell, chief executive of Cycling UK, said: “These glow rides show that women across the country are fed up with a lack of safe cycle routes in their areas.

“Communities have long called for transport choices that not only make the commute to work cheaper, but also connect with schools, local high streets and green spaces.

“We all know cycling is an affordable, healthy and sustainable way to get around.

“It binds us more closely with our communities and gives us more freedom to travel.

“It’s time to listen to local people and deliver a transport system that works for women and their everyday journeys.”

Jill Borcherds, a glow ride organiser in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, said: “The best cycle network is only as good as its weakest links.

“Our glow ride will highlight some examples of where things are not so great on our streets and cycleways including dark and secluded routes with only busy road alternatives.

“We want cycling to be a practical choice for everyday journeys as well as leisure rides, for women and everyone else.”

People interested in the campaign can visit cyclinguk.org/glow-ride for more information.

Communities are being urged to host an event if there is not one planned locally.