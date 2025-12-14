Amber and yellow warnings remain for heavy rain across west of UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An amber weather warning for rain remains for part of the Lake District and southern Wales, but the Met Office has reduced the warning level in southern Scotland.

Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders and South Lanarkshire had been braced for amber-level rain on Sunday morning.

A yellow warning for rain remains in place for the region, and across Glasgow and Scotland’s west coast, north-west England including Manchester, north-west Wales, and Belfast.

The amber warning for rain centred on Keswick, in Cumbria, is expected to lift at 6pm on Monday.

An amber warning for South Wales stretching from east of Swansea to St David’s will be in place from 3am to 9am on Monday.

Communities in Cumbria have been warned they could be cut off by floodwater, and that “deep floodwater is likely, causing a danger to life”.

A Met Office warning said: “Totals will be highest across Cumbria where over 200mm could accumulate over 48 hours where a separate amber warning has been issued. Strong southwesterly winds are also likely at times.”

Flooding was anticipated in many regions due to heavy rainfall, which affected rail services on the TransPennine Express on Sunday.

Another yellow warning for rain, covering Glasgow and the west coast, was forecast to begin at noon on Sunday and to lift just before midnight, and the Met Office said that weekend accumulation could rise “to 100mm in the wettest spots”.

It said: “There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.”

There is also a possibility of flooding in Dolgellau, in Wales, and in counties Armagh, Londonderry and Tyrone in Northern Ireland, where it was warned that “50mm could accumulate across higher ground”.

A spokesperson for the TransPennine Express said: “The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings across Cumbria on Sunday 14 and Monday 15 December, with heavy rain and potential flooding.

“This will affect services running between Preston and Edinburgh/Glasgow Central in both directions.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A yellow weather warning for rain also remains in place until midnight tonight for much of Scotland, including central, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and Eilean Siar, the Lothians and Borders and Strathclyde.

“Please drive to the conditions, spray can reduce driver visibility and be aware of increased stopping distances.

“In wet weather, stopping distances will be at least double those required for stopping on dry roads

“Driving through areas of flooding can result in catastrophic damage to your vehicle. It may also result in the road becoming blocked with recovery required and may delay emergency services and road maintenance workers.”

Sarah Cook, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Heavy, persistent rainfall means significant river and surface water flooding impacts are probable in Cumbria today and into Monday.

“These impacts are also possible more widely across the north of England and parts of the Midlands.

“Minor river and surface water flooding impacts are also possible in the south west of England on Monday.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, taking action to reduce the impact of flooding and support those communities affected.

“We urge people not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

Floods minister Emma Hardy said: “I’m in continual contact with the Environment Agency as heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of the north of England, especially Cumbria, today and on Monday.

“We’re co-ordinating with local authorities and emergency services to keep communities safe. I urge people to follow local advice, sign up for flood warnings, and stay up to date with the latest information.”(add

The Met Office has been contacted for comment.