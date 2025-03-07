Man held over death of girl on sports pitch released from custody

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A motorist arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a 10-year-old girl on a sports pitch by dangerous driving has been released from custody as inquiries continue.

Poppy Atkinson was fatally struck by a BMW i4 electric car at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria on Wednesday afternoon.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested following the incident in which an eight-year-old girl was also injured during a football practice session.

Part of the metal fencing on the all-weather pitch perimeter, near to a parking bay, was flattened by the vehicle.

On Friday, Cumbria Constabulary said in a statement: “Police can confirm that a man who was arrested in connection with a fatal collision in Kendal has been released under investigation.

“Investigative inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident.”

Police previously said the collision was not thought to be a deliberate act.

Poppy, from Kendal, was described by her family as a “force of nature” who was in the Kendal United and county under-12 teams and had an ambition to play professionally for Manchester United.

In a tribute, they said: “Poppy was the focal point of our lives, everything for us revolved around Poppy’s love for football.

“Poppy touched so many lives, it was easy to see why, her energy, character, spirit and passion for football was infectious and touched huge numbers of people.

“Poppy was 100% determined to be a professional footballer.

“Many who know her, and who know her determination to improve and win, had no doubt she would achieve her goal to one day to play for Manchester United.”

Her family said she idolised United and England players Ella Toone and Kobbie Mainoo as well as Lioness Georgia Stanway and former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi “to name a few”.

Manchester United said in a statement to the PA news agency: “On behalf of Ella, Kobbie and everyone at Manchester United, we send our heartfelt condolences to Poppy’s family and friends for their devastating loss.

“Rest in peace Poppy.”