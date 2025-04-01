Six casualties reported after fire at industrial estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six casualties have been reported after firefighters attended a huge blaze at an industrial estate.

Black smoke was seen pouring from an industrial unit in Broomlee Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, on Tuesday.

A total of six fire engines were sent to Blairlinn Industrial Estate where a building was “well alight”, with six people treated by paramedics.

Six ambulances and a trauma team and resuscitation unit were also sent to the scene.

Some nearby buildings have been evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.35pm on Tuesday to reports of a building fire at Blairlinn Industrial Estate in Cumbernauld.

“Operations Control initially mobilised two appliances to the scene and on arrival firefighters found one single-storey building well alight.

“A further four appliances were mobilised to the scene.

“Six casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service and firefighting crews remain in attendance.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.55pm to attend an incident at Blairlinn Industrial Estate, Cumbernauld.

“Six ambulances, three special operations response teams (SORT), a paramedic response unit, a trauma team and a resuscitation rapid response unit (3RU) were dispatched to the scene. Six patients are currently being treated.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of the fire at a premises in Mid Road, Cumbernauld around 3pm today.

“We are on site assisting with traffic management. Some surrounding buildings are being evacuated as a precaution.”

Police said members of the public in the Greenfaulds area of the town are being asked to stay indoors and keep their windows closed as a precaution.