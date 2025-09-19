Public chooses Ctrl Alt Deleaf as name for leaf-clearing train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A leaf-removal train hailed as an important part of Network Rail’s fleet has been named Ctrl Alt Deleaf after a public vote.

Designed to blast leaf mulch from tracks, the specialised vehicle will deploy from Effingham Junction, Surrey, next week.

The name puns on the computer command Control-Alt-Delete.

Britain’s 20,000-mile railway network contends with an estimated 500 billion leaves annually. These cause significant autumn disruption by sticking to damp rails and compressing under train wheels.

The resulting thick, slippery layer, similar to black ice, reduces train grip and can prevent signallers from detecting a train’s presence on new track sections.

Speed restrictions are imposed in an attempt to reduce accidents, such as the crash between two trains outside a tunnel near Salisbury, Wiltshire in October 2021 which left 13 passengers and one driver requiring hospital treatment.

open image in gallery Nathan Charman, Effingham Depot Supervisor, on a leaf-busting train named 'Crtl Alt Deleaf' by the public ( Kieran Cleeves/PA Media Assignments )

Lisa Angus, Network Rail’s industry weather response director, said: “Our leaf-busting trains are the unsung heroes of the British autumn, travelling the length and breadth of the country to keep the railway running.

“The scale of the operation involved in keeping passengers moving through the autumn is monumental: Ctrl Alt Deleaf and our fleet of leaf-busters trains will cover over a million miles, as well as deploying fast-reaction teams and using more technology than ever before.

“Our teams will be working non-stop to try and keep the tracks leaf-free this autumn so that passenger and freight services can continue running safely and reliably.”

open image in gallery There were about 1,300 name nominations for the train ( Kieran Cleeves/PA Media Assignments )

Other shortlisted entries for the train’s name were Leaf-Fall Weapon, Pulp Friction and The Autumn Avenger.

Railway historian and television presenter Tim Dunn, who was on the judging panel which created the shortlist from more than 1,300 name nominations, said: “It was fantastic to see so many members of the public get involved with naming a leaf-busting train.

“Thank you to everyone who took the time to submit a name and vote for a winner.

“The leaf-busting trains are a vital tool in Network Rail’s operation to tackle the impact of leaf fall on the railways.

“I’m delighted that the public has been able to honour these marvellous machines with such a fantastic name.”