Police arrest second man in connection with death on cruise ship

A second man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 60-year-old man on board a cruise ship.

James Messham, from Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, died following an “altercation” on the MSC Virtuosa as it was in British waters on Saturday, May 3, during a short trip to Belgium.

A 57-year-old man from Exeter, Devon, was arrested on suspicion of murder and was released pending further inquiries by Hampshire Constabulary.

Now the force has confirmed that a second man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

A spokesman said: “A second man has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a 60-year-old man on board the MSC Virtuosa, which happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday 3 May.

“A 56-year-old man from Richmond, London, has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody at this time.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who was aboard the ship, which had departed Southampton around 6pm on Saturday and was still in British waters at the time.”

open image in gallery Jake Messham rides the Messham’s Wall of Death in 2015 (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Archive )

Mr Messham, who operated the travelling show Messham’s Wall of Death, has been described as a “great showman” by friends posting on Facebook.

It is understood that he was part of a stag party on board the cruise ship.

One friend commented on a photo of Mr Messham, which was posted by son Jake Messham: “My deepest sympathy on your loss, he was a proper old school showman, condolences to the rest of the family. Rip.”

Another said: “He will be missed by everyone. When he travelled with us with the wall some years ago in Ireland, your dad and all your family were very helpful and great people to be around.

“He was a great showman and friend to all.”

In an interview with thewidowstanton website, Jake Messham, who is a fourth-generation rider for the wall of death, says that the family’s show is the oldest in Europe, dating back to the 1930s.