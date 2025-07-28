Older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher charged with rape

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The older brother of Liam and Noel Gallagher has been charged with rape.

Paul Gallagher, 59, who lives in East Finchley in north London, is also accused of coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged offences are claimed to have taken place between 2022 and 2024, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 27.

The charges against Gallagher, who is a year older than Noel and seven years older than Liam, were first reported by the Daily Telegraph.

Cate Baccas from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “We can confirm we have authorised the Metropolitan Police Service to charge Paul Gallagher with rape and other offences following a police investigation.

“Mr Gallagher, 59, of East Finchley, London has been charged with a range of offences, including rape and sexual assault. He has also been charged with assault, controlling or coercive behaviour, making threats to kill and intentional strangulation.

“He will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 27 2025.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”