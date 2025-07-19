Reward offered in hunt for killer of 15-year-old boy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A £20,000 reward has been offered to solve the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in west London almost a year ago.

Rene Graham died after being shot at a music festival in a crowded park in Ladbroke Grove on July 21 2024, with around 200 people present.

Detectives have released CCTV footage to aid their investigation and the independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information.

Metropolitan Police detectives have urged witnesses to come forward, saying they believe there are people in the local community “sitting on the name of the person responsible”.

Rene was killed in Emslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park at around 7.20pm on Sunday July 21.

CCTV footage shows the suspect walking calmly towards the busy park before entering via the children’s pay area and shooting Rene in the chest, who died at the scene.

The suspect then chases and tries to shoot another victim before fleeing.

A man in his 20s has been interviewed under caution in relation to the murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, who is leading the investigation, said: “Rene was tragically shot dead during a busy music festival.

“Since the launch of the investigation, officers have reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV and taken numerous statements from witnesses.

“Rene’s family have continued to be supported throughout these inquiries, and they remain understandably devastated about his death.

“Recently, a man in his 20s was interviewed under caution in relation to Rene’s murder and we continue to investigate all lines of inquiry.

“The person responsible for Rene’s murder opened fire in a busy park where dozens of people, including very young children, were enjoying themselves.

“Officers have appealed to the local community on multiple occasions, we believe there are people sitting on the name of the person responsible.

“This person, who was willing to take the life of Rene and risk the lives of others, remains in your community.

“Now is the time to get in touch with us to give Rene’s family the peace they deserve.”

Alexa Loukas, the London regional manager for Crimestoppers, added: “Rene was very sadly murdered last year in broad daylight with over 200 people present.

“Please do the right thing to find justice for Rene, who was only 15 years old at the time of his death.

“Your information could make a real difference, and you may be eligible for a reward.”