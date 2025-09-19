Separate crashes on same motorway stretch leave several injured and traffic chaos
The M5 is a vital route for people travelling to and from the South West
A key stretch of the M5 motorway was closed after two separate multi-vehicle crashes seriously injured several people.
Devon and Cornwall Police received reports of the collisions between Junction 27 (Sampford Peverell) and Junction 28 (Cullompton) on Thursday at approximately 9:50 pm and 11:10pm.
The motorway was initially shut in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening around 11:30 am on Friday.
National Highways said there were delays of 45 minutes southbound on the approach to the scene.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “A number of people have been seriously injured.”
The force said the 9.50pm crash happened on the southbound carriageway and involved a Vauxhall Zafira, a Ford Ka and a Porsche Boxster.
The male driver of the Ford was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
Further information about the 11.10pm crash will be released “in due course”, according to the force.