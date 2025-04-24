Runner who had cardiac arrest at race to compete in same event a year later

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A runner who suffered a cardiac arrest after a race on Glasgow Green is returning to take part in the same event a year later.

Stephen Lappin, 60, will take part in the 3k on the Green on Friday, a year after his heart stopped at the event on April 26, 2024.

The father-of-two collapsed but fellow runners were able to use a defibrillator positioned nearby and gave him CPR.

Less than one in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, and early CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival, according to the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The same defibrillator was used to save the life of another runner, Malcolm Hughes, from Linlithgow in West Lothian, just a few weeks earlier.

Both men have since joined forces to support BHF Scotland’s efforts to get all defibrillators registered on the Circuit – the national network which allows emergency services to locate and direct callers to the life-saving devices.

Mr Lappin, who had completed the London Marathon a year before, said: “Because it was a short 3k race I went for it.

“When I finished, I looked at the data on my watch which said I had achieved a personal best.

“Suddenly I felt tired and the next thing I was gone.

“People told me that I collapsed spectacularly and got everyone’s attention. Someone went to fetch the defibrillator, and I understand that I had several minutes of CPR and then one shock from the defibrillator.

“The fact that the defib was there, so close to me, is the reason why I am here today. What are the odds of two people and the same defib?

“It’s miraculous.”

The defibrillator was registered and an emergency call-handler was able to give out the code to unlock its box so it could be used.

IT worker Mr Lappin has been given the all-clear to run again but this is the first time he has returned to the monthly event. He will be joined on Friday by friends and family.

He said: “I wanted to carry on running. It’s a good healthy thing to do, but I recognise that I’ll never be as fast or as fit as I was.

“When I run now there’s a bit of trepidation, but I’m not pushing myself.

“I do gentler runs now, where the general rule is, if you find you can’t talk, you are running too fast.”

Mr Lappin has since had an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) fitted which will deliver a shock to his heart in the event of a dangerous abnormal heart rhythm, and also takes statins and beta blockers.

Alasdair Murray, organiser of 3k on the Green, has used the event to raise more than £18,000, with the £2 entry fee donated to a range of charities since he began organising it in 2011.

Mr Murray said: “It’s amazing, and a huge relief, to see Stephen back here and a testament to his recovery and determination not to let this stop him.

“I am so relieved that he came through it, and we are fortunate that there was a defibrillator close by which was registered on the Circuit – but it’s not a day I would like to repeat.

“When it happened there seemed to be little sense of panic and those around chipped in to help.

“People did what they had to do, and we were fortunate that a couple of runners were off-duty medics who were also able to assist.”

David McColgan, head of BHF Scotland, said: “Well done to Stephen for his bravery and positive attitude after what must have been a traumatic incident.

“We at the BHF have also been inspired by his efforts to raise awareness about the importance of making sure all defibs are registered on the Circuit.”