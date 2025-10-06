Alleged Covid fraudsters warned to pay up or face the ‘hit squad’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

People suspected of committing fraud during the Covid pandemic have been told they must pay up or face the “hit squad”.

A deadline of December has been set for suspected fraudsters to return any taxpayers’ money they may have received under false pretences during the pandemic.

Once the voluntary repayment scheme closes, the government has pledged to hit perpetrators – who have been sent letters informing them of the deadline – with fines of up to 100 per cent of the value of the money they swindled from the taxpayer.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Labour party conference last week, “we want our money back”.

“We are getting that money back, and we are putting it where it belongs, in our communities, in our schools, and in our National Health Service,” she added.

A Labour spokesperson said: “Time is running out for people who owe money to the public purse.

“The voluntary repayment scheme ends in December – the message is clear, pay up now or face the Covid fraud hit squad.”

It comes as chairwoman of the Labour Party Anna Turley called on Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to apologise for his previous comments on PPE Medpro.

In a letter to the Reform UK leader, Ms Turley criticised him for saying it was not a “great scandal” in 2023.

PPE Medpro, a company linked to Baroness Michelle Mone, has since been ordered by the High Court to repay £122 million, after it was found to have breached a contract to supply surgical gowns during the pandemic.