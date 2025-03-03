Covid inquiry throws out bid by Michelle Mone ahead of private hearing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bid from Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband to access documents and other evidence about personal protective equipment (PPE) deals in the pandemic has been rejected by the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The inquiry’s chairwoman, Baroness Heather Hallett, rejected an application from Lady Mone and Doug Barrowman to become so-called core participants as past the deadline and said she would have rejected it anyway as she did not accept they had a “direct or significant” role in the matters the inquiry is investigating.

The inquiry began four weeks of scrutiny of decisions to purchase PPE on Monday.

The Tory peer, 52, and Mr Barrowman, 59, have faced controversy over the “VIP lane” contracts granted to some suppliers during the coronavirus pandemic.

open image in gallery Michelle Mone and Doug Barrowman had requested access to documents in the inquiry ( PA )

PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Mr Barrowman, was awarded government contracts worth more than £200 million to supply personal protective equipment after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers.

Lady Mone and Mr Barrowman applied to become core participants on February 27, 468 days after the deadline of November 17 2023.

This would have given them a special status to receive documents, suggest questions and get advance notice of the inquiry’s report.

“I do not accept that applicants have a direct or significant role in the matters to be investigated by the inquiry,” Lady Hallett said in her decision.

“Whilst Medpro was a significant supplier of PPE to the UK government, it was but one of a number of such suppliers and there are several other contracts that the inquiry is investigating.”

It comes after the inquiry decided that evidence about PPE Medpro will be heard in private to avoid prejudicing an ongoing police investigation into the company.

open image in gallery Evidence about PPE Medpro will be heard in private to avoid prejudicing the police investigation (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

Lady Hallett concluded there would be a risk of prejudice to potential criminal proceedings if “sensitive evidence” is heard in public.

Bereaved families have criticised the inquiry, saying there are many other PPE companies who could be called to give evidence.

Naomi Fulop, from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group, said: “The inquiry’s inexplicable decision to protect these corporations from public scrutiny smacks of a potential whitewash and makes achieving real justice for the Covid-19 bereaved families less likely.”

But the Covid-19 inquiry argued that it does not need to hear evidence from companies about specific PPE orders.

A spokesperson for the UK Covid-19 Inquiry said: “The inquiry does not need evidence from individual companies about specific orders of PPE to investigate this issue thoroughly.

“Its focus is on how the government responded to suppliers’ offers. Our role is not to pursue criminal investigations into individuals or suppliers – that is a matter for law enforcement.”