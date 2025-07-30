Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who lost both her parents to Covid-19 within 17 days has described her anguish to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, stating that seeing photos of a Downing Street drinks party on the day her mother died felt "cruel".

Rhona Arthur, representing Scottish Covid Bereaved, gave her testimony on Wednesday. The inquiry, led by Baroness Heather Hallett, is currently in its concluding week of hearings, focusing on the pandemic's impact within the care sector.

Ms Arthur told the inquiry her father William and mother Violet were both living in the same care home in Scotland when the pandemic began in 2020.

She explained her mother had moved into the care home following a long stay in hospital in 2017, and some time later her father had chosen to move into the same home.

“They were devoted to each other,” Ms Arthur said.

“They were a pair of bookends, and one was not very helpful without the other, so he chose to move into the nursing home beside her.”

Ms Arthur told the inquiry her father tested positive for Covid-19 on April 30, 2020 after developing a “slight temperature”, and was admitted to hospital the same day.

She recalled speaking with him on the phone that afternoon and that he was doing “quite well”, but within hours he began to deteriorate.

He died in hospital a few days later on May 3, 2020 aged 90.

She told the inquiry she had “no other option” but to break the news of his death to her mother over the phone, and a member of staff at the care home had sat with her to provide “emotional support”.

Her mother then tested positive for Covid-19 on May 9, and Ms Arthur said as she was going into the crematorium for her father’s funeral on May 18, the care home called to say her mother’s health was a “cause for concern”.

Two days later, she said, she got another call to say her mother’s oxygen levels had “dropped”, and the home had offered an end-of-life visit.

She said she “paused” to pass on the news to other family members, but less than half-an-hour later the care home called again to say her mother had died, aged 93.

Asked about the impact the double bereavement had had on her and her family, Ms Arthur said: “For a long time, I described it as being like a house with the roof ripped off, because that’s just that kind of idea about how empty and devastating a double loss is.

“It’s very difficult to talk to people about.

“People say, ‘what happened to you during Covid?’ You cannot just say to somebody, ‘well, actually, both my parents died within a fortnight.’

“It’s a complete and utter and devastating blow in a conversation.”

She was also asked about the impact of seeing photos of a Downing Street drinks party held on the day her mother died.

“It just felt so cruel that we had done all the right things, that we had followed all the rules, down to the funerals, to then see that,” Ms Arthur said.

“And of course, that picture is regularly reprinted, which means that it just brings that terrible day back all the time.”

The inquiry continues.