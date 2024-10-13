Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sexual abuse victims believe they could have been saved from months of suffering after they claim a government scheme to allow them access to free court transcripts was “hidden” from them for months.

Following months of campaigning, a 12-month pilot scheme opened in May to allow “thousands” of sexual violence and rape victims to obtain usually expensive transcripts of judges remarks free of charge.

However, campaigners and those eligible for the scheme say they were left in the dark about it opening until just weeks ago, leaving many without vital closure for months.

One of those eligible for the scheme, who spoke under the name Jane, said she had “no idea” the scheme had opened until she was notified via campaigners on social media in September.

She shared concerns that she may have never known she could obtain the transcript – which she believes “will get her through the darkest days” – as the government was not vocal about the scheme.

If I could have looked at these notes every time I felt like I was drowning in the last few months it could have really helped me cope Jane

“I do feel like I’ve lost time and really if I’d have had these sentencing remarks six months ago it would have been massive for me,” she told The Independent. “Twitter [now called X] shouldn’t have been the way that I found this out. I’ve had some very dark days and this transcript will go a long way in helping me get through them.”

Jane’s abuser was jailed for 12 years in August 2022 after being found guilty of rape, coercion and control, voyeurism and witness intimidation carried out during their 10-year relationship.

She has sought a copy of the judge’s sentencing remarks as hearing them in court made her feel “validated” and like someone had believed her story “at last”.

“Listening to somebody else say how devastating the abuse I’d suffered was massive for my healing journey,” she said. “It was the best I’d felt in 10 years and hearing a powerful woman acknowledging how hard my life had been made me feel empowered.”

She added: “But you very quickly forget what’s been said. The feeling lingered but I couldn’t remember what the words were. Whenever I was struggling, I would try to remember but I just couldn’t recall them.

“When I saw only weeks ago that I could get a free transcript of them I knew straight away that it would help with my healing journey and help me feel strong and brave.

“I don’t understand why the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) isn’t shouting about this. It would give survivors like me a sense of power.

One of those eligible for the scheme said she had ‘no idea’ the scheme had opened until she was notified via campaigners on social media two weeks ago ( PA )

“If I could have looked at these notes every time I felt like I was drowning in the last few months it could have really helped me cope with the trauma and psychological scars he left me.”

The MoJ said it announced the scheme would launch last December, but admitted however that promotion of the pilot was impacted during the general election as government departments are not able to put out proactive media to ensure the civil service remains neutral.

It added that since the election it had shared details of the pilot with more than 50 support organisations.

The scheme will allow victims of sexual violence or rape to obtain judges sentencing remarks made in court if their perpetrator was found guilty.

A campaign calling for the scheme’s creation was launched in light of victims previously having to pay large sums to obtain transcripts.

Victims of rape or sexual offences whose perpetrator was sentenced by a Crown Court judge can apply to receive the free written record ( Getty )

The co-founder of the Open Justice for All campaign, who wanted to be known as only Charlotte, said campaigners feel the pilot was “hidden” from them and expressed disappointment that thousands eligible have needlessly gone months without transcripts.

“They started the pilot in May and didn’t tell us – that’s almost half of the pilot gone,” she said.

“Going through the court system itself is re-traumatising for victims, so the fact that the government is hiding something that can give you answers, closure and help you heal just feels like another kick in the teeth.

“It’s another example of incompetence. You [the MoJ] are doing something to help survivors – why aren’t you shouting about it?”

Co-founder of the Open Justice for All campaign, Charlotte, 31, said campaigners feel the pilot was ‘hidden’ from them ( Supplied )

Victims of rape or sexual offences whose perpetrator was sentenced by a Crown Court judge can now apply to receive the free written record.

Charlotte added while the scheme marks “a step in the right direction, there is still so much more to be done, as this pilot is way too narrow”.

The Open Justice for All campaign continues to call for access to free court transcripts for all victims, including the judges summing up, and for the MoJ to start recordings of magistrates court proceedings and access to transcripts for those cases heard there.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “In December, the government announced a one-year pilot to enable victims of rape and other serious sexual offences to request a copy of the judge’s sentencing remarks in the crown court, free of charge.

“Since the general election, we have provided information on the pilot and how people can access it to a wide range of victims’ groups and support organisations, and we are now looking at what else we can do to raise awareness.”