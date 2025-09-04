Law firm hails ‘resilience’ of Celtic Boys Club players as group action finishes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A law firm has hailed the “resilience” of former Celtic Boys Club (CBC) players, as group litigation for historic sex abuse comes to an end.

Thompsons Solicitors acted for around 30 former CBC players in a group proceeding against Celtic Plc.

The case related to abuse at the youth club – which was not formally affiliated with Celtic – by convicted paedophiles James Torbett and Frank Cairney.

On Thursday, the firm said the “landmark” group proceedings had been concluded, with settlement discussions continuing in three of the 28 cases.

The firm previously said settlement terms had been agreed for a “seven-figure sum”.

Laura Connor, partner at Thompsons Solicitors, said: “This has been a landmark case, not only in terms of its legal significance but in the real, meaningful progress it represents for survivors of historical abuse at Celtic Boys Club and beyond.

“It has reshaped the legal landscape in Scotland, showing that justice can be pursued collectively without diminishing the voice or rights of the individual.

“We are incredibly proud to have been instructed by our clients, whose resilience throughout this unnecessarily lengthy process has been remarkable.

“Their strength, and that of all our clients, inspires us to continue the difficult fights for justice, finding novel ways to do so.”

The group action was the first personal injury action in Scotland to be litigated and settled using the “group proceedings” rules in the Court of Session.

This ensured, the firm said, that each survivor retained their individual right to compensation for their own injuries and losses while allowing common issues of liability to considered.

A further nine cases remain ongoing against Celtic Plc relating to historic abuse perpetrated by Torbett, Cairney and Jim McCafferty, with the firm saying they expect a settlement in each case.

Celtic previously said in a statement: “Celtic Football Club is appalled by any form of historic abuse and has great sympathy for those who suffered abuse and for their families.

“The club is very sorry that these events took place at Celtic Boys’ Club.

“The club takes this abuse extremely seriously because of the historic contacts between the two organisations.”

A judge previously gave the go-ahead for the group legal action at Scotland’s highest civil court, the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

Lawyers acting for Celtic Plc had argued in court that the action should not be allowed to proceed, arguing the boys club was an entirely separate entity, but judge Lord Arthurson ruled the case could go ahead.

Celtic’s statement added: “For some time, we have sought to work with the group members’ lawyers to reach a resolution.

“The club acknowledges the strength of the survivors of abuse who have come forward, and hope that this resolution may help to bring them some closure.

“The abuse of young people is an abhorrent crime which has unfortunately affected many areas of society.

“The club continues to work with Scottish football to make it a safe place for all young people.”

Group proceedings are similar to US class action style actions and were brought into law in Scotland in 2020.