Locals said they knew who actually killed Diane Sindall, says charity worker

The real killer of a Wirral florist murdered in 1986 was known by “everyone” in the community, workers at a charity set up after her death were told.

Peter Sullivan, 68, was convicted of the murder of Diane Sindall, 21, in 1987, but on Tuesday three senior judges quashed his conviction after the Court of Appeal heard DNA evidence showed the killer was someone else.

The murder, which happened when Miss Sindall was walking through Birkenhead in the early hours of August 2 1986, was a catalyst for women to set up the Wirral Rape Crisis Counselling Service, which still operates today as Rape and Sexual Abuse Support (RASA) Merseyside.

Jo Wood, who has worked for the charity for 21 years, told the PA news agency: “We had been told countless times they had got the wrong person, but without any evidence what could we do?

“It was general gossip. There was one particular event when we were in a pub for a leaving do, it must have been eight years ago, and a young woman approached me.

“She said, ‘the one that got locked up, we all know it was the wrong fella. Everyone knows who it is’.”

Ms Wood said the woman then disappeared and gave no more information.

She added: “There have been lots of undercurrents for years from people who potentially have suspicions of who it was.

“No one’s ever been able to come forward and we haven’t got a name – I wish somebody would just give us a name.

“Now we have got the DNA sample they can be cleared or otherwise, I just wish police could have something to go on because they’re starting again.”

She said, at the time, communities were “almost tribal” within estates in the area and it could have been difficult for people to come forward.

She added: “It’s been nearly 40 years. People’s consciences must prick them.

“The person who has done this, if they’re still living, must be having real sleepless nights.”

Managers at RASA were told last November that Mr Sullivan’s appeal was likely to be successful, Ms Wood said.

She said: “Diane has always been part of what we do. When police told us they thought the appeal was going to win I just felt like somebody had hit me in the forehead.

“It felt an utter letdown.”

Ms Wood said anyone with information who did not feel able to go to the police could contact the charity.

She added: “Somebody out there knows who has done this, it’s not something you can keep a secret.”

People were now left wondering if the killer was still walking the streets, she said.

She added: “One woman said to me, ‘we felt safe for 40 years because we thought he was locked up’.”

Merseyside Police reopened the investigation into Miss Sindall’s murder in 2023.

No match has been found for the DNA profile from the scene which led to Mr Sullivan’s successful appeal.

The force has urged anyone with information to come forward by contacting them on 101, quoting incident reference 23000584997, via the website or social media, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.