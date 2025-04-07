Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cries of ‘they’ve killed me dad’ after man was fatally shot through window

Police launched a murder inquiry on Saturday after a man was shot in his own home

PA Reporter
Monday 07 April 2025 16:56 EDT
A man aged 60 was shot dead in his own home and two men were caught on camera running away (PA)
A man aged 60 was shot dead in his own home and two men were caught on camera running away (PA) (PA Wire)

Footage has emerged of a gunman firing through a downstairs window into a house and a man shouting “they’ve killed me dad”.

A 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a 60-year-old was shot dead in his home in Stanley, County Durham, on Saturday.

Durham Constabulary identified him as Barry Dawson on Monday evening.

A post-mortem examination conducted that day revealed he died from a single gunshot wound, it added.

Following the incident a white Seat Arona was found abandoned in the Oxhill area, according to police.

It is being examined and officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen it near the scene around the time of the incident.

Doorbell footage, posted by The Sun newspaper which said it had been shared online, shows two figures outside a house in the terraced street.

One breaks a downstairs window while the other, who has a hood up, fires a shot through the blinds and they run away.

A voice can then be heard to shout: “They’ve killed me dad.”

On Sunday, Durham Police said: “Officers were called to an address in Elm Street at about 5.20pm on Saturday, April 5, following reports of a disturbance.

“A 60-year-old man was found to have been shot and, despite the best efforts of paramedics, he was sadly declared dead at the scene.

“An investigation was launched and officers have this evening arrested a 37-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

“They have been taken into police custody, where they remain.”

Locals have spoken of their shock at the shooting.

Danielle Scott, who lives a few doors away, called it “terrifying”.

She said: “I never thought I would experience anything like this.

“I want to move out, I don’t want to be here.”

Nikki Miller said the victim was a friendly face in the street who was well-liked.

She said: “Everyone knew him, there were no bad words about him.

“He was a working man and never in any trouble.”

