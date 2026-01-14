Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A farm shop and garden centre which once hosted iconic kids' TV show “Teletubbies” is at the centre of a £6.6m family battle in court.

The Country Market, in Bordon, Hampshire, a popular shopping destination, car boot site and TV filming location, is now the subject of a multimillion-pound tug of war between 86-year-old matriarch June Marshall - backed by daughter Sharon - and her two sons Gary and Dean Marshall.

The £6.6m site has been operating as a farm shop since 1971 in the hands of the Marshall family, going from strength to strength and expanding to include a variety of concessions including an award-winning butchers, with regular visits from TV crews for on location filming.

But the scene was set for a family clash over its future when “pioneering founder” Peter Marshall died aged 81 in January 2017, leaving behind question marks over the future of the business.

Now the family are at war at London's High Court, with June and Sharon Edwards, 62, suing the men of the family, insisting the partnership through which the business is run should be wound up, the site sold and the proceeds split.

But brothers Gary, 61, and Dean Marshall, 57, who handle the day to day running of the farm and shop, are desperate to keep the business going and within the family.

The Country Market was the brainchild of farmer, Peter Marshall, and his wife, June, who launched it in the 1970s, with June helping to sell their produce by driving door to door in her Morris Traveller.

By 1983, Peter, whose family have farmed in the area since the 1850s, had brought more farmland into the business and in time the Country Market Partnership launched a range of different attractions on site, including a car boot sale, busy restaurant, garden centre and shopping outlets.

Since Peter and June launched the farm business, it has grown from a small holding comprising a few acres to a 200-acre spread, where crops and plants are harvested for the farm shop.

The Country Market - initially situated in an iconic oak-timbered barn until it was razed by fire in 2010 - also became the location for a range of different TV shows including “South Today”, “Country Ways”, “Car Booty” and “Teletubbies”.

Over the years, the partnership set up by Peter and June was expanded to include their children - Gary, Dean and Sharon.

Gary and Dean have been key figures at Country Market for nearly 40 years, with Gary joining Peter on the farm in 1980 and Dean 12 years later.

Following Peter’s death, disputes emerged “with regard to the winding up of the partnership and payment to Peter’s estate of his share of the partnership”, London’s High Court heard.

There was also disagreement “as to the extent of land included within partnership property” and - crucially - about whether or not the farm shop partnership had been extinguished by Peter’s death.

The family clash recently reached London’s High Court as June Marshall and her daughter, Sharon, launched their bid for a ruling that the partnership should be formally wound up and sold.

Brothers Gary and Dean insist that the partnership is still “ongoing” despite their dad’s death.

However, lawyers for June and Sharon argue that Peter Marshall’s death effectively terminated the Country Market Partnership and that all the family members involved are now “under the same duty to wind up the business and sell it - with no right to continue trading”.

June herself would also struggle financially if the business remains unsold, the court heard, since she needs to sell her and Peter's shares to give her "sufficient funds."

But in their written defence, the two brothers deny that their father’s death triggered the partnership’s dissolution, accepting only that he “ceased to be a member of the partnership” when he passed away.

The case, which has already racked up over £200,000 in lawyers’ bills, ended up before Deputy Master John Linwood in a two-day pre-trial hearing, during which lawyers argued over whether Gary and Dean Marshall had previously made binding “admissions” accepting that the partnership has been dissolved.

June and Sharon claimed the brothers have in the past clearly accepted that the partnership is at an end, highlighting a letter sent by their lawyers in September 2019 which stated there was “no dispute between the parties that the partnership must be wound up and the partnership business sold”, and pinpointing a dispute over land as the only remaining flashpoint.

But the brothers’ lawyers argued that any such admissions were made in error and that it would be unfair not to let them withdraw them with a trial on the horizon and the stakes so high.

“If withdrawal is not permitted, that could prejudice the value of the ongoing business and all they have done in building it over the last 30 years,” the brothers’ solicitor, Richard Flenley, claimed.

Deputy Master John Linwood ended up ruling against the two brothers by accepting that an admission had been made and denying them the right to withdraw it before trial.

“I refuse the defendants' application for permission to withdraw the admission,” he said - before concluding: “Finally, I see that the parties' costs for this one and a half day hearing amount to some £210,000. I would urge them to do all they can to negotiate an end to this dispute which can only I think be in their very best interests, particularly in view of the costs which will increase rapidly from now onwards.”

The case will now return for trial at a later date unless a settlement is agreed first.