Urgent supermarket recall of cough syrups in middle of flu season
Supermarkets have issued an urgent recall of batches of cough syrup which they fear may have been contaminated.
One customer found foreign material in their medicine sparking the move with users urged to check bottles going back as far as September 2022.
The notice applies to certain batches of Tesco Health Dry Cough Relief 200ml, Asda Strong Dry Tickly Cough 200ml, Almus Dry Cough Relief and Bells Dual Action Dry Cough.
A UKHRSA spokesman said: “Bells Healthcare is recalling the listed batches of dextromethorphan hydrobromide BP containing products as a precautionary measure, due to foreign material detected in some bottles.
“The contamination was identified by a single customer complaint and the investigation and analysis remains ongoing. Bells Healthcare is taking precautionary action to recall the potentially impacted batches at Retail, Pharmacy and Wholesaler level and this issue may impact a number of different liveries, as listed in this notification.”
Retailers were warned to stop supplying the listed batches immediately and quarantine all remaining stock and return it.
Patients were told to be vigilant for any visible contamination and contact a healthcare professional if they have any concerns.
The notice added: “Patients who experience adverse reactions or have any questions about the medication, should seek medical attention. Any suspected adverse reactions should also be reported via the MHRA Yellow Card scheme.’
The recall came after Lidl issued an urgent recall of infected cheddar cheese over fears it can cause flu-like symptoms and severe infections to babies, the elderly and pregnant women.
Some Deluxe Sriracha Cheddar Cheese Wedges, sold in branches of the budget supermarket in Northern Ireland, were found to contain a dangerous bacteria called Listeria monocytogenes.
The batches of the spicy cheese being recalled have a best before date of May 5, Lidl said in posters being put up in affected stores.
