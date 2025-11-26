Five-year-old girl died just four days after routine tonsil surgery

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A five-year-old girl, described by her family as their “magical little princess”, died just four days after undergoing a tonsillectomy, an inquest has heard.

Amber Milnes, from St Just in Roseland, Cornwall, had the procedure at the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro on 5 April 2023 to treat sleep apnoea.

Amber’s parents had expected her to remain in hospital overnight following the operation, as she suffered from cyclical vomiting syndrome, a rare condition.

However, she was discharged just hours after the procedure.

Amber began vomiting early on 6 April and was subsequently readmitted to the hospital later that evening.

Cornwall Coroner’s Court heard that Amber suffered a fatal haemorrhage, likely caused by an infection in the part of her throat where her tonsils had been removed, at about 3am on 9 April.

open image in gallery Amber Milnes loved music and singing

In a statement, Amber’s parents Lewis and Sereta Milnes said that their daughter was the “happiest little girl” who bravely dealt with her medical treatment.

They said: “Amber was and always will be our magical little princess. She lit up our home with her singing, her dancing, her laughter and her heart of gold.

“Bam, as everyone would call her, was the girliest of girls who loved doing girly stuff, like playing with princesses and babies. She absolutely loved music and singing.

“She filled our family home with love and fun as she sang and pranced around and when we were out on the road in the car the music didn’t stop.”

They told how Amber was “cuddly, affectionate and very, very caring”, helping family members if they were not feeling well by holding their hand and stroking their head.

“Amber was the happiest little girl, and almost always smiling, but she was also a very brave person, and those qualities came to the fore when she first started getting poorly at the age of two,” they said.

open image in gallery Amber had to spend a great deal of her short life in hospital

“Once she had started vomiting, she was in and out of hospital on a regular basis, which was tough on her, tough on us all, but she took it all in her stride.

“Amber was so strong and when she felt sick she just got on with it.

“When she had to go into hospital, it was her choice because she was ready to go in, with no fuss and because she knew the doctors and nurses wanted to make her feel better.”

The inquest heard Amber was referred to the hospital to have her tonsils and adenoids removed as she had been suffering with sleep apnoea.

Mrs Milnes, in a statement read to the inquest, said she had repeatedly said that Amber would need to stay in hospital after the operation because of her cyclical vomiting syndrome.

She described the rare condition as “horrible”, causing Amber to violently retch and vomit every 10 minutes for hours at a time.

Amber arrived at the hospital at 12pm on 5 April and underwent the operation before being discharged home at about 9pm, to the “surprise” of her parents, Mrs Milnes said.

In the early hours of 6 April, Amber began vomiting. Her parents rang the hospital and were advised to “wait and see” how Amber did and to call back if she did not stop being sick, they told the inquest.

open image in gallery Amber lived in Cornwall with her family (Family handout/PA)

Amber vomited around 20 times the following day, with her parents bringing her back to the hospital at 10pm.

She was given intravenous medication to stop her being sick and found to have a chest infection at about 2am on 7 April.

However, at about midnight that day, the intravenous line failed and she was instead administered medication orally – which she could not take because of being sick, Mrs Milnes said.

Intravenous medication was started at 2.45pm on 8 April, meaning Amber had not had fluids, pain relief, antibiotics or anti-sickness drugs for 14 hours, her mother added.

Amber went to sleep but awoke at 3am and suffered a haemorrhage, with doctors unable to resuscitate her.

She was pronounced dead at 4.37am on 9 April.

Dr Andrew Bamber, a consultant in paediatric and perinatal pathology, gave Amber’s cause of death as a massive haemorrhage with aspiration of blood, surgical site infection and enlarged tonsils.

He said damage to a blood vessel in her throat, where the operation took place, was likely to have been caused by a later infection rather than during the procedure.

Kel Anyanwu, the surgeon who carried out the operation, said he had worked at the hospital for 25 years and had never seen a death from a tonsillectomy before.

He confirmed that the consent form Amber’s parents signed did not mention risk of death and described her case as “unique”.

When asked about the decision to discharge Amber after the operation, he said: “The conversation was let’s see how she’s managing three, four, five hours after.

“The assumption was that if she was fine, she will probably be ok. The decision was made later when we saw her, that she is fine, she can go.”

Mr Anyanwu described the operation, which took 38 minutes, as “quiet in terms of blood loss” and said he had not seen any active signs of infection at the time.

The inquest continues.