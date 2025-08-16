Access to Cornish beach voted one of world’s best cut off by National Trust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Access to one of Britain’s most beautiful beaches which featured in BBC drama Poldark has been cut off by the National Trust on health and safety grounds.

Secluded Pedn Vounder beach in Cornwall, known as an unofficial nudist bathing spot, would usually be filled with tourists and bathers as the nation basks in a late summer heatwave.

But locals and tourists have this week found the path to the idyllic cove, known for its stunning scenery and clear turquoise waters, roped off.

A red sign from the National Trust, which owns the cliff access path but not the beach itself, reads: “Danger. No access.”

Explaining that the beach had been closed for safety reasons, it stated: “The path has eroded in places, making it unstable, with steep drops and ending in a near vertical six metre climb down on to the beach below.”

It added that the sea at the beach is “dangerous due to rip currents” and that there have been “regular serious incidents involving the emergency services”.

open image in gallery Pedn Vounder is accessed by a steep coastal path, which has been closed by the National Trust amid safety fears ( Getty Images )

The closure during the peak summer period has been met with consternation by locals in the nearby village of Treen, who said the beauty spot has been drawing large numbers in recent years.

It was voted one of the top ten most beautiful beaches in the world by EnjoyTravel.com and has been repeatedly cited by travel influencers in recent years.

It also featured as the fictional Nampara Cove in the BBC’s popular historical drama, Poldark, starring Aidan Turner.

Rebecca Ley, 46, who visited the beach last weekend and grew up nearby, said the closure was a “real shame”.

“Getting down was always a bit challenging, it’s definitely not one for flip flops, but I can’t say I noticed a massive difference from when I was a child,” she told The Times.

“My nine-year-old made it without difficulty, as did the more than 100 other people on Saturday. It’s a real shame. I know the beach has seen a big increase in visitors in recent years but this decision doesn’t make any sense to me. I really hope it doesn’t hit the village campsite and cafe too badly.”

open image in gallery The beauty spot, near Treen, featured in BBC series Poldark ( BBC )

The National Trust said it had consulted with local authorities and emergency services over the decision to temporarily close the unofficial pathway, which is on land owned by the charity. They encouraged visitors to use nearby Porthcurno beach instead.

A spokesperson told The Independent: “Due to increasing coastal erosion, an unofficial and steep pathway across National Trust land leading to Pedn Vounder beach in Cornwall has become increasingly unsafe and is now temporarily closed.

“This decision has been made due to the significant increase in potential for serious injury and has been made in consultation with local authorities, emergency services and other partners.

“We understand this closure may disappoint visitors and the local community and have not taken the decision lightly. As a charity that promotes access to nature and culture we always try and maintain access wherever it’s possible to do so, but due to the increasing erosion undercutting the cliff we have made the difficult decision to close it.”