Connolly and Humphreys make late push for votes in presidential campaign

The two candidates for the Irish presidency are making late pushes for votes as they campaign across the country.

Speaking at a rally in Monaghan, left-wing candidate Catherine Connolly denied assuming she would win the election, stating she was taking “nothing for granted”.

Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys is spending the day canvassing in counties Cork and Clare.

She has insisted she can win the race for the presidency and made a plea for Fianna Fail supporters to “lend me their vote” as the centre-ground candidate.

Voters across the Republic of Ireland go to the polls on Friday to elect a successor to the outgoing president, Michael D Higgins.

The campaigning continued on Thursday, just hours after the two rival candidates faced off during a debate on RTE’s Prime Time.

Independent TD Ms Connolly launched her Future Voices initiative during the rally in Monaghan town.

She was asked about comments during the RTE debate when she said “when” rather than “if” she wins Friday’s vote.

Ms Connolly, who has been leading in opinion polls, was asked if she was taking victory for granted.

She said: “I am absolutely not taking it for granted, absolutely not.

“It will be an absolute privilege if the people of Ireland elect me when they cast their vote on Friday.

“I am taking nothing for granted, I am canvassing the rest of the day and tomorrow.

“I think we had three hours’ sleep last night.

“I am not complaining, I am simply explaining that that is the nature of the campaign.”

Ms Connolly said if she does win the race for the Aras, it sends a strong message to the Irish Government.

She said: “I hope it sends a very positive message that they should reflect on the way they have approached this campaign.

“Also, there is a gap between what the Government are seeing and what people are seeing on the ground.

“You can see it everywhere we go, that people are crying out for honesty, integrity and for a different vision for the country and for a solution to our problems.”

Ms Connolly has received support in her campaign from Sinn Fein as well as a number of smaller parties.

Sinn Fein vice president, and Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, was in Monaghan to support the candidate.

Ms O’Neill said Ms Connolly’s campaign had given people hope.

She added: “I think what we are saying over the course of this campaign marks a change in Irish politics.

“It very much marks a new beginning and that is something that we all want to see.”

She said: “I think you have reminded everybody what politics is all about and that is the service of people, giving people hope.

“Never ever has there been a time when we more need to see that independent vote in the Aras.”

Ms O’Neill also said it had to be the last Irish presidential vote in which people from Northern Ireland were not permitted to vote.

Speaking in Cork, Ms Humphreys said there were a lot of “lot of people who haven’t made their mind up” how to vote on Friday.

She said: “I would say to people, please come out and vote on Friday, and I’m saying very clearly to them that I’m a centre-ground, pro-European, pro-business, common-sense, person, and I will bring all of those skills and all of the experience I’ve gained throughout my life… to the office of the presidency.

“I really am asking people to put their trust in me, because I certainly won’t let them down on the international stage, whether it’s representing this country, both diplomatically, culturally, or opening doors for Irish businesses.”

Ms Humphreys replied “I sure do” when asked if she still believed she could win the race for the presidency.

She said: “It’s a two-horse race, and I’m asking people in the centre-ground to please come out and vote.

“I’m glad I’m in Cork here too, because the Taoiseach of the country has said he’s going to vote for me. Many prominent Fianna Fail TDs and ministers have said they’re going to support me, they’re going to vote for me.

“So I’m asking those Fianna Fail supporters to please come out and lend me their vote.

“For those people that want to vote number one for Jim Gavin, and I understand that, please give me the two.”

She added: “There’s a broad range of support there.

“And the most important thing is that people come out on Friday and exercise their vote.”