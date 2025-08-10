Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op has issued an urgent “do not eat” warning for a popular snack bought from its stores after discovering it contains milk, which is not disclosed on the packaging.

The retailer is now recalling a large batch of its Mini Pork & Pickle Pies (4 pack) as they pose a health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has confirmed the recall, telling customers: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it.”

Customers can identify the affected product by the use-by date. Batches with the dates 13 August, 14 August and 16 August are included in the recall, all of which are 200g four-packs.

open image in gallery Several batches of the Co-op’s ‘4 Mini Pork & Pickle Pies’ (200g) have been recalled ( Food Standards Agency )

Anyone who has purchased a product included in the recall will receive a full refund or exchange where available, the health body has confirmed.

Customers who purchased the product online can arrange a refund by calling 0330 041 7737. For additional assistance, they can reach Co-op’s help line on 0800 0686 727, or use the online form on the retailer’s product issues webpage.

The retailer has notified relevant allergy support groups about the recall to ensure members are warned about the issue.

Notices have also been placed in stores to alert shoppers, and will remain in place until August 17.

Allergic reactions to milk vary. They can be fast-acting, with symptoms showing within a few minutes or hours, or slow-acting, where symptoms take up to 72 hours to show.

open image in gallery Co-op has asked shoppers to return a popular British snack bought from its stores (Co-op/PA) ( PA Media )

According to Allergy UK, common reactions include skin reactions, gastrointestinal issues and respiratory symptoms.

In severe cases, CMA can lead to a potentially fatal allergic reaction called anaphylaxis, which requires immediate medical attention.

The FSA said: “Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk. When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an allergy alert.”

Earlier this year, Co-op suffered a major cyber attack, which saw all of its 6.5 million members’ details stolen. It came after a string of similar attacks, with fellow major retailer M&S also targeted.

The National Crime Agency said in July that four young people were arrested for their suspected involvement in the cyber attacks against the two grocery retailers, as well as department store Harrods.