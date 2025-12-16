Inquest into deaths of three teenagers outside Co Tyrone disco deferred

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An inquest into the deaths of three teenagers in a crush outside a disco in Co Tyrone will not start until a criminal trial has completed, a preliminary hearing has been told.

Connor Currie, 16, and 17-year-olds Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard died in a fatal crush at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel, in Cookstown, Co Tyrone.

They were among hundreds of young people queuing to enter the venue for a St Patrick’s Day disco on March 17 2019.

The hotel owner and a self-employed security worker have denied charges of manslaughter, with a trial to get under way in 2026.

A preliminary hearing took place at Belfast Coroner’s Court on Tuesday ahead of an inquest into the deaths of the three teenagers.

Their families were among those who attended the brief hearing presided over by coroner Maria Dougan.

It heard that the inquest will not get under way until the criminal proceedings have concluded.

Another preliminary hearing is set to take place next year.

Hotel owner Michael McElhatton, 58, of Rock Road, Moneymore, Co Londonderry and a self-employed member of security staff, Seamus Mitchell, 47, of Mullan Road, Coagh have been charged with three counts of manslaughter.

At a hearing at Belfast Crown Court last week, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial is expected to start in October 2026, and to last for around three months.