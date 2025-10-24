Contract signed for construction of ‘hall for all’ concert venue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plans for Edinburgh’s first purpose-built concert hall in more than a century have reached a new milestone with the signing of the construction contract after a £40 million funding boost.

Work on the Dunard Centre will begin within weeks after the £162 million main construction contract was signed with Balfour Beatty.

The so-called “hall for all” will be built on the recently cleared site behind the historic Royal Bank of Scotland branch on St Andrew Square and is expected to be completed by 2029.

The 1,000-seat hall will host all types of music and will provide a permanent home for the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, and a new venue for the Edinburgh International Festival.

The signing of the contract comes after an in-principle pledge of an additional £20 million in funding by Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney, which has been matched pound-for-pound by philanthropist and former concert pianist Carol Colburn Grigor.

IMPACT Scotland is the charity responsible for delivering the hall.

Jo Buckley, chief executive of the Dunard Centre, said: “This is a huge milestone for the Dunard Centre, and an historic moment for the city, which has looked forward to this new venue for many years.

“Today’s announcement would not have been possible without the extraordinary additional pledge from Scottish Government, and the match-funding it has unlocked, in recognition of the long-lasting impact this project will have on the people of Scotland.

“As a living, breathing community centre with a concert hall at its heart, the benefits of this landmark investment will be felt daily by countless individuals and communities for generations to come.”

The Dunard Centre is part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Region Deal through which the Scottish and UK governments have already committed £10 million each, alongside £5 million from the City of Edinburgh Council.

IMPACT Scotland has also raised more than £100 million to date from private philanthropy.

Mr Swinney said: “I greatly welcome the signing of this contract as the next step towards the establishment of an exciting new cultural venue in the heart of Scotland’s capital.

“The Scottish Government is proud to support the Dunard Centre in recognition of its potential to significantly boost Edinburgh’s cultural offering and provide a new home to the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.”

The concert hall, supported by the Royal Bank of Scotland, has been designed by David Chipperfield Architects with Reiach and Hall Architects and it is said it will be the first UK venue with acoustics by Japanese firm Nagata Acoustics.

The Dunard Centre is expected to attract around 200,000 visitors and support nearly 300 jobs each year, and it is estimated it will increase spending in Edinburgh and the surrounding region by £8.6 million a year.

Scotland Office minister Kirsty McNeill said: “The UK Government recognises the significance of the Dunard Centre to Edinburgh’s cultural landscape and welcomes this progress towards delivery.”

The construction project will employ a workforce of around 200 people at its peak.

IMPACT Scotland chairman Ronnie Bowie said: “Signing this contract with Balfour Beatty is another celebratory step towards making our vision a reality, and we look forward to working alongside our many other stakeholders to create this ‘hall for all’ – a space which really will offer something for everyone, whether it’s experiencing a phenomenal live show, a workshop, a class, or simply gathering over a coffee.”