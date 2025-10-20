Tories will seek to prevent early release of rapists in sentencing reforms

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Tories are seeking to prevent the early release from prison of rapists and paedophiles in new sentencing reforms.

The Sentencing Bill, which aims to ease the crisis in prison places, is to restrict the use of short sentences and strengthen community punishments.

It will also include an “earned progression scheme”, which allows convicts who demonstrate good behaviour to be freed earlier.

The measures will allow prisoners on standard determinate sentences who obey prison rules to be released early, with enhanced supervision in the community, followed by a period on licence, which is unsupervised.

There will be a minimum release point of 33% for standard determinate sentences, while more serious standard determinate sentences will have a 50% minimum.

This will be accompanied by an expansion of tagging to monitor offenders in the community.

Labour have said the worst offenders – those on extended determinate sentences or life sentences – will never benefit from early progression.

However, the Tories claim that many of the worst offenders, including rapists, stalkers, groomers and violent offenders, are serving standard sentences and are therefore eligible for early release.

The Conservatives have tabled an amendment to the Bill that seeks to ensure a carve out for the most serious crimes, so that those who commit rape, assault by penetration, grievous bodily harm, stalking and sexual offences against children, cannot be released early.

Shadow justice minister Dr Kieran Mullan claimed Labour’s plans are “a gift to rapists and paedophiles” and “an insult” to victims.

But sentencing minister Jake Richards accused the Conservatives of “rank hypocrisy” over their criticism of the sentencing reforms, arguing that the last Government took prisons to “breaking point”.

Ahead of committee stage of the Sentencing Bill on Tuesday, Dr Mullan said: “Labour’s early release plan is a betrayal of victims and a gift to rapists and paedophiles.

“Keir Starmer is putting criminals before communities and letting predators out early.

“Under Labour’s plans, thousands of the most serious would no longer be treated as such, an insult to the thousands of victims across the country.

“Anyone who votes for these plans will have to explain why these crimes do not count among the most serious offences.

“The Conservatives will fight this moral rot at every step of the way and our fully-funded plan to put an extra ten thousand police officers on the streets will help to restore public order.”

Mr Richards said Labour are “cleaning up the mess” left by the Conservatives, and accused them of “feigned outrage”.

He added: “The Conservatives’ rank hypocrisy is shameful. They built this crisis, then feigned outrage when the consequences arrived.

“They took our prisons to breaking point, released thousands of serious offenders early and pushed Britain to the brink of a situation where police could no longer make arrests and courts could no longer prosecute.

“That would have been a total collapse of law and order.

“Now they attack us for cleaning up the mess they made. They are behaving like arsonists complaining the fire service couldn’t stop the flame.

“This Labour Government believes in prison and in punishment that cuts crime.

“We’re delivering the biggest prison expansion since the Victorians, reforming sentencing to keep the public safe and building a justice system worthy of the name.”

The Sentencing Bill is to implement the recommendations from the review of the system carried out by Tory former justice secretary David Gauke.

The plans will include restrictions on the imposition of short sentences of less than 12 months, apart from exceptional circumstances, such as domestic abuse cases, and extend the maximum length of suspended sentences from two to three years.

The “earned progression scheme”, recommended by Mr Gauke, would see an offender’s release date determined by their behaviour. If they follow prison rules, they will earn early release. If they do not, they will be locked up for longer.

The Conservatives are introducing a number of other amendments to the Bill.

These include bids to require courts to collect and publish detailed data on sentencing, to make judges’ sentencing remarks publicly available within two days, to automatically prevent parents convicted of child sexual offences from having parental rights, to extend the time victims and families have to challenge lenient sentences, and to expand whole-life orders for the murder of police or prison officers.