McGregor could be cross examined over statement on key CCTV footage

Lawyers representing the woman whom a jury found had been raped by Conor McGregor is to make an application to cross-examine him over his efforts to destroy key CCTV evidence that was used in the trial.

McGregor had been ordered by an Irish court not to share the CCTV footage which was used in the civil case against him, in which a jury found he had raped the woman in Dublin six years ago.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim for damages against Mr McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial last year.

Last month, the High Court in Dublin made an order directing him not to disseminate the footage and to give back or destroy any copies he had.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens ordered McGregor to make a sworn statement setting out in detail how he deleted the footage.

John Gordon SC, for Ms Hand, told the court on Thursday that he only received a copy of the second sworn document on Wednesday, but that it had been signed on February 7.

Mr Gordon said that the contents of the affidavit has raised “significant issues”.

Mr Gordon told Justice Owens that he would need some time to reply to the affadavit as he was considering bringing an application to cross-examine McGregor.

Mr Gordon stated that he believes McGregor has not compiled with one aspect of the judge’s order and is “still in breach” of the direction set out by Justice Owens.

He told the court that the affidavit was “entirely inadequate”.

Mr Gordon said its contents raises “further significant issues” about Mr McGregor’s “bona fides” and said they need time to consider the document and will be applying for leave to the court to cross examine him on the matter.

Justice Owens said that he has not yet been given a copy of the affidavit.

Remy Farrell SC, for McGregor, did not object to Mr Gordon being given some time to reply to the document.

The matter will be heard in court on March 6.