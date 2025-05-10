Cardinal reveals how close real conclave was to the film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inside the secret conclave that elected Pope Francis' successor, the atmosphere was far from the dramatic portrayal in the recent film Conclave, according to a participating cardinal.

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, leader of Catholics in England and Wales, described the experience of his first papal conclave as "fraternal," contrasting sharply with the fictionalized account depicted on screen.

Released just months before the real-life gathering in Rome, Conclave imagined a world of high tension and political maneuvering behind the closed doors of the Sistine Chapel.

However, Cardinal Nichols’ account suggests a different reality. While the specific details of the conclave remain shrouded in secrecy, his comments offer a glimpse into the atmosphere surrounding this pivotal moment in the Catholic Church. The contrast he draws between the film and his experience underscores the unique nature of the conclave, a process steeped in tradition and ritual.

He told reporters in Rome on Friday, a day after the election of the new Pope, the experience had been “refreshing” and he found it difficult to leave.

open image in gallery Cardinal Vincent Nichols said the conclave was nothing like the film (Andrew Medichini/AP) ( AP )

He said: “I found it very refreshing and I found it more like going on a spiritual retreat than anything else.

“There was this sense of here was something of a sacred space and within that space it was possible to, at a very profound level, just be myself.

“So actually by the time we were coming to lunch today there was quite a bit of me didn’t want to leave because there was something to be deeply treasured in the fraternity and in the prayerfulness of it.”

The film, based on the novel by Robert Harris, focuses on British actor Ralph Fiennes as the Dean of the College of Cardinals who must contend with scheming clerics and threats from outside as he tries to find the best person to take over the papacy.

Also starring Hollywood actors Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, the film picked up four Baftas for outstanding British film, best film, editing and an adapted screenplay prize for British writer Peter Straughan – who also received an Oscar for his work.

But while there were scenes of cardinals gathering in groups as they pitched for one candidate over another, Cardinal Nichols, from Liverpool, indicated this had not been the case this week.

open image in gallery Conclave was released just months before the real-life event was to take place in Rome (Ian West/PA)

While the 133 cardinals cast their votes behind the locked doors of the Sistine Chapel, they were sequestered a short distance away in the nearby Santa Marta guesthouse.

Cardinal Nichols said there was no sense of pressure among them during that time.

He said: “I went into each meal and just sat down where there was a chair, next to whoever it was. I didn’t get a sense of people trying to gather in clusters or in pressure groups or any of that.

“And at no point did I feel there was the slightest bit of rancour or somebody trying to promote themselves or even block somebody else, unlike the film.

“I think this was a very, very lovely and congenial and fraternal time together. And I think every cardinal would attest to that, even those who didn’t disagree particularly with the drift of things.”