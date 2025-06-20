New police patrols to make women and girls feel safe at concerts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Metropolitan Police are rolling out new measures to combat sexual offences against women and girls at London concerts this summer, as millions prepare to attend major music events across the capital.

The initiative comes ahead of 51 large-scale music events planned across the capital, with Wembley Stadium alone expected to host over three million attendees.

Central to the Met's strategy are new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols.

These will operate alongside the V100 project, a novel data-driven approach designed to identify serious sexual offenders and proactively prevent crimes.

This operation began on 5 June at US singer Beyonce’s concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and already led to police intervention.

A person was removed from the stadium on suspicion of stalking and threatening behaviour, while a man was also arrested for upskirting; he remains on police bail.

Ben Russell, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for the Metropolitan Police, said: “The V100 is our approach to identifying those men who are at the top end of carrying out the most serious and harmful attacks against women and girls – that’s multiple serious sexual assaults.

“Thankfully, there are a relatively small number of offenders who we believe are behind the most serious crime.

“In the short time we’ve been running this initiative, we’ve already arrested 177 of our V100 nominals and 129 of them have been convicted for a range of serious offences.

“And this is about identifying through our data the men posing the biggest risk of women and girls in London and taking action in a very targeted, precise way.”

open image in gallery New measures are being introduced to tackle sexual offences against women and girls at concerts in London

He added: “With our VAWG patrols, there’s two parts to them: Firstly, it’s about engagement, so our officers talk to the public, really engage with them, having conversations, helping people to feel safe, and letting them know that if they’ve got concerns, they can come and speak to us.

“But the other part to it has a much harder edge, which is looking at the crowd and saying, ‘who should not be here?’

“So that will not be so visible to normal concert-goers, but we will approach people we think should not be there and we will make sure they leave venues and leave the areas as quickly as possible.”

An additional 565 officers and staff have been drafted into public protection roles across the force, aimed at enhancing the domestic abuse, rape and sexual offence investigation teams.

The Met has also increased its live facial recognition tools to locate those wanted for offences and those subject to court orders, including sexual harm prevention orders.

open image in gallery Fans gather outside Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of a Taylor Swift concert in 2024 ( PA Archive )

Mr Russell added: “For us and the Met, protecting women and girls has been one of our number one priorities for a while now, and we’re working really closely with the Government on that, and we’re supportive of the mission to try and halve violence against women and girls, over the life of this parliament.

“Part of the way we look at our success is trust and confidence in the Metropolitan Police, so we track on a regular basis how much people feel that they think we’re doing a good job, and that’s something working with the mayor’s office, we track regularly.

“It’s also about just getting out and arresting people at these events. We think if we spot people in the crowds who are committing these offences and are making arrests, that’s a good result.

“Equally, if we recording and these crimes, that tells us that the public have the faith to come forward with over three million people coming to these events in the summer, we know that some crime will take place, a relatively small amount, but when we’re able to track it to identify it, to record it, and arrest suspects, that for us is a good result.”