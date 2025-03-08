King to praise Commonwealth’s ability to bring people together in annual address

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The King will praise the Family of Nations’ ability to “come together” in the spirit of friendship “in these uncertain times”, during his annual message to mark Commonwealth Day.

Charles’ address will be published in full for Commonwealth Day on Monday, when the annual service celebrating the Commonwealth is attended by senior members of the royal family and a congregation of invited guests.

The King will tell the gathering at Westminster Abbey: “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

Charles will also say: “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today.”

This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Together We Thrive, which celebrates the “enduring spirit of the Commonwealth family”.

The King, who is head of the Commonwealth, gives an annual address each year to the family of 56 nations, but last year pre-recorded a video message, after postponing his public-facing duties for about three months after being diagnosed with cancer.

The Princess of Wales also missed the service last year, a key event in the royal calendar, after also being diagnosed with cancer, but will be among the congregation alongside the King, Queen and Prince of Wales.

Kate is still making a gradual return to public duties after saying she is in remission.

William, Kate, Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for the service, said Buckingham Palace.

During the service, singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading will perform an arrangement of her well-known hit Love And Affection for the 2,000-strong congregation.

On the same day, the King will launch the inaugural King’s Baton Relay at Buckingham Palace, officially starting the countdown to the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

It marks the 18th official Commonwealth Games relay, and Charles’s first as King.

He will place a message inside the baton, which will be sealed and kept closed until the opening ceremony next summer, when his words will be read out to signal the start of the competition.

Charles will hand the baton to the first baton-bearer, six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris Hoy.

Sir Chris, who has terminal prostate cancer, will walk through the Palace’s Quadrangle to the Centre Arch, along a pathway lined by pipers from the Shree Muktajeevan Swamibapa Pipe Band London.

Charles and Camilla will also be guests of the Commonwealth secretary-general, Baroness Scotland, at the annual Commonwealth Day reception on Monday and hear a commemorative song by Lord Lloyd-Webber to mark the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize.