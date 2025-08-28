Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth has been charged over allegations a secret camera was placed in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

It is understood that Smyth faces a further charge from the police in relation to the allegations.

Smyth’s Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday.

The Daily Record reported that the MSP was charged over the camera on Thursday evening.

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson said that given the ongoing criminal investigation, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) “took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass”.

David McGill, the Parliament’s chief executive, emailed MSPs to let them know of the decision.

He said: “We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.

“We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available.”

Smyth had earlier been arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, and is due to appear in court at a later date.

He was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

open image in gallery The whip was removed from MSP Colin Smyth earlier this month ( Jane Barlow/PA )

The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an Independent.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, August 5 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A spokesman for Scottish Labour said: “The whip has been removed from Colin Smyth MSP, pending an investigation.”

“We cannot comment further on this matter while the investigation is ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

Smyth released a statement last week, saying: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

“I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “A standard prosecution report has been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from Police Scotland in relation to a 52-year-old man.”