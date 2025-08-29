Suspended Labour MSP Colin Smyth denies hiding camera in Scottish Parliament toilets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suspended Labour MSP has denied allegations he placed a secret camera in toilets inside the Scottish Parliament.

It is understood Colin Smyth has been charged by the police in relation to the allegation, which was first reported in the Daily Record.

The South Scotland MSP was arrested on Tuesday, August 5, and charged with a separate offence of possession of indecent images, prompting his suspension from Scottish Labour.

His Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday.

On Friday, Smyth said he was “fully co-operating” with the investigation but said the decision by the police to release further information and his home address had been “devastating”.

He said: “This allegation has come as an utter shock and one I strongly refute.

“For legal reasons, I can’t respond to specific matters or speculation, and I appreciate there is a process to go through which I am, of course, fully co-operating with. But I sincerely hope it can be concluded quickly and fairly.

“The speculation, and the recent decision by the police to publicly release details of their ongoing inquiries along with my home address has been devastating and has taken a serious toll on my health.

“After my address was published with no warning to my family, I felt I had no choice but to move away to protect them. That has also meant losing the local NHS critical support I had been receiving for the past few weeks, making an already difficult time even more distressing.

“I would therefore ask that the privacy of myself, but above all my family and friends, is respected while this matter is resolved. Having this hanging over them is especially overwhelming.”

open image in gallery No covert recording devices have been found after a search by Police Scotland ( David Cheskin/PA )

His statement comes after the Scottish Parliament presiding officer confirmed that Police Scotland had conducted a sweep of the building following the allegations and “no covert recording devices have been found”.

Presiding officer Alison Johnstone wrote: “We can confirm that Police Scotland, with our support, have conducted a full sweep of all toilets and changing rooms in our building and that no covert recording devices have been found.

“We have also instructed that enhanced additional checks to our existing security sweeps of the building take place going forward.”

A Scottish Parliament spokesperson has said that given the ongoing criminal investigation, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) “took the decision this evening to deactivate Colin Smyth’s parliamentary pass”.

David McGill, the Parliament’s chief executive, emailed MSPs to let them know of the decision.

He said: “We recognise the nature of the criminal charges and the ongoing investigation may be upsetting for colleagues and cause distress.

“We would therefore like to remind everyone who works at Holyrood or in constituency offices of the confidential support services that are available.”

Smyth was first elected as an MSP in 2016 and returned to Holyrood again at the 2021 election.

open image in gallery Colin Smyth’s Holyrood pass was deactivated on Thursday ( Jane Barlow/PA )

The Scottish Parliament website now lists him as an Independent.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “On Tuesday, August 5 2025, officers executed a warrant at a property on Marchfield Avenue, Dumfries.

“A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with possession of indecent images. He is due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court at a later date.”

A Scottish Labour Party spokesperson said: “Swift action was taken after we became aware of these serious allegations. Colin Smyth MSP is an Independent MSP.

“We cannot comment further on these deeply concerning developments while legal proceedings are ongoing.”

It is understood the MSP was administratively suspended by Labour after the party became aware of the police investigation.

Smyth released a statement last week, saying: “These events have come as a shock and this is a deeply stressful time.

“I am obviously co-operating fully with any inquiries and hope the matter can be resolved quickly.

“I am not able to comment further at this stage, and in the meantime I would ask for the privacy of my family and friends to be respected.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “A standard prosecution report has been received by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service from Police Scotland in relation to a 52-year-old man.”