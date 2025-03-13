Wayne Rooney reveals he could follow wife Coleen with I’m A Celebrity… stint

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wayne Rooney has suggested he could one day follow wife Coleen onto I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! – but Strictly is out of the question as one of England’s greatest ever footballers says he has two left feet.

The 39-year-old has been out of work since leaving the managerial post at Championship outfit Plymouth by mutual consent on New Year’s Eve.

It was a topsy-turvy month in the Rooney household given December started with Coleen missing out on becoming queen of the jungle after being beaten into the runner’s up spot by McFly’s Danny Jones.

Former Manchester United and England star Rooney says he too could one day be up for a stint on the show, although there is no chance of him becoming the next former footballer on Strictly Come Dancing.

“Definitely not Strictly! I can’t dance,” Rooney told the PA news agency with a laugh.

“But, no, (I’m A Celebrity) is something I would never say no to, of course.

“I think I said on the after show when Coleen was in the jungle, that was the one we’ve always watched and the one we both said if there was anything we’d do it’d be that.

“So, you never know in the future, but I’ve got other things I’m looking at at the minute.”

Rooney will be on ITV this summer as the former striker represents England in Soccer Aid for Unicef at Old Trafford on June 15.

“It’s always great to wear the England kit,” he said. “I remember years ago we played Denmark and I scored at Old Trafford.

“Obviously to play at Old Trafford again is always great. I’ve so many good memories at this stadium, and to come back and obviously play in Soccer Aid again is a good feeling.

“Excited to see which players you’re playing with, you’re playing against them, but, more importantly, raise money.”