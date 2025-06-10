In Pictures: Bearskin caps in the luggage rack as Coldstream Guards return home
Soldiers from the famous regiment arrived in Berwick-upon-Tweed, on the England-Scotland border by train on Tuesday.
Residents of Berwick-upon-Tweed have turned out in force to welcome soldiers from the Coldstream Guards who made a symbolic return to the town by train 375 years after their regiment’s formation.
Soldiers in red tunics and bearskin hats arrived by coach before marching through King’s Cross station and boarding an LNER train.
Members of the Band of the Coldstream Guards played at the central London station.
There was a lively atmosphere on the train as soldiers enjoyed a change from their normal routine.
Crowds lined the streets of Berwick to welcome the guardsmen, who paraded through the town before attending a service of thanksgiving at Berwick Parish Church.