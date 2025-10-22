Woman slapped with £150 fine for pouring coffee down drain in London street

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman says she was slapped with a £150 fine after tipping the remains of her coffee down a drain in London.

Burcu Yesilyurt, from Kew, was reportedly approached by three law enforcement officers after she poured her drink from her reusable cup down a road gully in Richmond, not knowing it was illegal.

She was issued with the fine under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990, which states it is illegal to deposit or dispose of waste in a way likely to pollute land or water, including pouring liquids into street drains.

"It feels quite unfair. I think the fine is extreme. It's not proportionate," Ms Yesilyurt, who lives in Kew, told the BBC.

Ms Yesilyurt, who has issued a complaint with the council, claimed she felt she was acting responsibly by pouring out the liquid to avoid spilling it on a bus she was boarding.

She said: "I noticed my bus was approaching, so I just poured the leftover bit. It wasn't much, it was just a tiny little bit. As soon as I turned around, I noticed three men, enforcement officers, chasing me, and they stopped me immediately."

open image in gallery Burcu Yesilyur is calling for signs put up near bins and bus stops to inform people of the law ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A Richmond Council spokesperson said the authority had reviewed the officer’s body cam footage. “The enforcement officers acted appropriately and with sympathy,” they said.

Ms Yesilyurt’s fine has since been revoked and she is calling for the law, which she was unaware of, to be made more obvious to the public, with signs near bins and bus stops.

The Richmond Council spokesperson said: “Fixed penalty notices clearly outline that there is an appeal process available to anyone who wishes to challenge them. It is likely that, had this case progressed through that route, the notice would have been rescinded.

“On this occasion, the council has therefore decided to cancel the fixed penalty notice.

“We remain committed to protecting Richmond’s waterways and keeping our borough’s streets clean and safe. We are also reviewing our advice on the disposal of liquids in a public place and will be updating this information on our website.”