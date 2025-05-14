Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested after 27 cockerels were seized in a raid at a stables in Lancashire suspected to have hosted organised cockfights.

After concerns were raised over animal welfare and alleged cockfighting, Lancashire Police said they supported the RSPCA in searching the stables in the seaside town of Lytham on Monday.

Detectives said they discovered signs of organised cockfighting, including several makeshift pits, and that some of the seized birds required medical attention.

The two men arrested at the scene were later released under police investigation for suspected offences under the Animal Welfare Act, the force said.

Cockfighting is a blood sport which has been illegal in England and Wales for more than two centuries.

It involves domesticated roosters, typically fitted with sharp metal spurs, being goaded into fighting to the death, while a crowd watches and trades bets on the outcome.

In a social media post, Lancashire Constabulary said: “Yesterday, the Fylde Rural Task Force supported the RSPCA at a stables in the Lytham area following concerns about animal welfare and alleged cockfighting.

“On arrival, we discovered signs of organised cockfighting – including several makeshift pits.

open image in gallery Lancashire Constabulary said they found signs of organised cockfighting ( Lancashire Constabulary )

“Due to the unusual nature of the incident, assistance was sought from a specialist exotic bird vet who is a dedicated cock handler, ensuring the welfare of the birds were prioritised. In total 27 cockerels were seized from the property some of which needed medical attention.

“Two males were arrested at the location and have since been released under investigation for suspected offences under the animal welfare act. Enquiries remain ongoing in partnership with the RSPCA.

“Cockfighting is not only illegal but deeply cruel.”

An RSPCA spokesperson confirmed its officers had joined Lancashire Police as they attended an address in Lytham St Annes on Monday.

They said in a statement: “The operation was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the welfare of cockerels in Lancashire. For legal reasons, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”