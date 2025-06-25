Supermarket to stop selling Israeli carrots and Russian vodka in new ‘peace’ policy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Co-op is set to remove products, including Israeli carrots and Russian vodka, from its shelves as part of a new policy aimed at boycotting goods from "countries of concern".

The supermarket chain announced it will cease sourcing relationships with nations where there are "internationally recognised community-wide human rights abuses and violations of international law," stating the move is intended to "support peace and co-operation."

Under the new policy, the grocer will, wherever possible, avoid using ingredients in Co-op branded products or selling whole items from 17 identified "countries of concern." Specific products on the prohibited list include carrots from Israel, Russian vodka, and mangoes from Mali.

These items will be phased out from Co-op stores and products, with the process commencing this month.

open image in gallery Co-op (Alamy/PA)

The supermarket said the policy had been approved by the Co-op Group Board and coincided with the start of Co-op Fortnight in the UK.

It followed a year of “detailed analysis” and was based on three criteria: agreement across respected assessments of behaviour which would constitute community-wide human rights abuses or violations of international law; that the actions Co-op could take would make a difference to those affected; and that the grocer’s actions would not negatively affect its integrity as a commercially successful business aligned with co-operative values and principles.

Over recent years, Co-op members had made clear through surveys, engagement and motions that conflict was one of their biggest concerns and that “their Co-op should do all it can to advocate and build peace”, it said.

open image in gallery Displaced Palestinians live in a tent camp in Gaza City, Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Debbie White, chairwoman of the Co-op Group Board, said: “This policy – which has been developed over the past year as a part of our Hate Divides Communities, Co-operation Builds Them campaign – is a clear demonstration of our co-operative values in action, where the voices of our members have been listened to and then acted upon.

“We are committed, where we can, to removing products and ingredients from our shelves which are sourced from those countries where the international consensus demonstrates there is not alignment with what happens in those countries and our co-operative values and principles.

“As a business, we have a long-standing legacy of doing the right thing, supporting Fairtrade and championing ethical sourcing, and this policy is a natural progression of this.”