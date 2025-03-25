Supermarket chain to bring in Aldi price match across 2,400 stores
The new prices will be available to Co-op members across all of their shops and on delivery platforms
Co-op is matching Aldi prices on over 100 everyday essentials, marking the largest price-match initiative of its kind in UK convenience stores.
Co-op members will benefit from these lower prices, which include a reduction in the price of a pint of Co-op milk from 95p to 85p. Co-op medium free-range eggs and a tiger bloomer loaf will also drop 20p, now costing £1.45.
The retailer said that more than one million members purchase at least one of these price-matched products weekly, including Co-op branded fresh produce, meat, chicken, and dairy.
The new prices will be available across all of the Co-op’s 2,400 shops and on “quick commerce” delivery platforms including Shop.coop website, Deliveroo and Uber Eats.
Co-op managing director Matt Hood said: “I am very clear that, in this current economic climate, price is most often the deciding food shopping factor for our members and customers.
“Price has often been perceived as the Achilles heel of convenience shopping, but this new initiative will change that and show there is no compromise in value, quality, or range to shopping conveniently.”
The retailer currently has six million customers signed up to its membership scheme, which costs £1.
Tesco has recently slashed the number of products included in its Aldi price match campaign from 790 as of August 2024 to 645 last month, The Grocer trade magazine reported.
Asda has also scrapped its own Aldi and Lidl price match initiative after 12 months as it focuses on its own “great prices” rather than those of its competitors.
