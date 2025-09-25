Tolls on historic Clifton Suspension Bridge could rise for first time in decade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tolls on Bristol’s historic Clifton Suspension Bridge are set to rise for the first time in a decade.

The trust which runs the bridge says the hike from £1 to £1.50 per crossing is required because of increases in inflation, maintenance costs, health and safety requirements and wage increases.

It also cites climate change, which affects how the bridge deals with stronger winds, as a reason for the increase in price.

Bridge tolls fund staff working on the site, as well as paying for the maintenance and upkeep of the 160-year-old structure, which was designed by Isambard Kingdom Brunel and which carries three million vehicles a year.

The Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust, which has launched a public consultation into the proposed price increase, says it receives no public money from any level of government or other public body.

Trish Johnson, the bridge master, said: “Clifton Suspension Bridge is an iconic Grade I-listed structure carrying three million vehicles a year while also being 75 metres above a river.

“It requires regular maintenance and inspections as well as the 25-yearly major refurbishment project of repainting the bridge chains and replacing the lights.

“Given the bridge receives no public money, the costs of this essential work need to be funded from the tolls.

“We believe that the toll needs to be increased to ensure the continued operation and maintenance of the bridge but we want to hear what our community thinks – those who regularly use the bridge as well as those who just use it occasionally – and also what our other stakeholders think, before we submit our application to the Department for Transport.”

The proposal includes a smaller annual increase in the toll, linked to inflation, in the future.

In April 2014, the toll increased from 50p to £1, following a public inquiry held by the Department for Transport.

Cyclists and pedestrians do not pay to use the bridge and there are no proposals to change this, the Clifton Suspension Bridge Trust confirmed.

Chris Booy, chairman of trustees, said: “We need to increase the toll and put plans in place to ensure that we have sufficient funds to secure the future of the bridge.

“Regularly reapplying to the Department for Transport for changes to the toll is expensive in terms of costs and time. We know this money would be better spent on our core operations.

“Putting in place the ability to increase the toll annually, in line with inflation, will mean that costs and revenues will remain broadly in line with each other by linking future toll increases to increases in construction costs.”

The consultation will run from September 25 until November 7.