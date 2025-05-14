TV presenter accuses police officer of sexual misconduct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TV presenter who has accused a police officer of sexual misconduct has also claimed the detective investigating her complaint made inappropriate comments towards her, describing the police probe into the alleged incident as “traumatising”.

Jackie Adedeji, 31, alleges one former officer, who worked for the Metropolitan Police and later City of London Police, used a false identity while initiating a relationship with her when he worked for Scotland Yard.

Adedeji, who presents episodes of investigative TV show Untold, told Channel 4 News she raised an historical allegation of sexual misconduct in 2023 against a then serving police officer who was more than 15 years her senior, whom she met while he was on duty in east London.

The 31-year-old alleges that the officer initiated a sexual relationship while working and used a false identity throughout their years-long relationship; an identity that concealed his existing family while he served in the Metropolitan Police before he transferred to City of London Police.

The officer was arrested in February 2024 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, Channel 4 News said.

Adedeji, who also hosts the Courtroom Drama podcast, claims that when a detective was assigned to investigate her complaint, he made inappropriate comments to her throughout the process, including commenting on her appearance and joking about how the case brought them together.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, Adedeji said of the police misconduct process: “These experiences have left me completely disillusioned.

“How can women feel safe coming forward when they’re retraumatised by the very system that’s meant to protect them?”

She also said City of London Police told her last year her case had been referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) but was later told by the CPS that they had not received the file.

London Victims Commissioner Claire Waxman has since written to City of London Police Commissioner Pete O’Doherty to raise serious concerns about the investigation, Channel 4 News said.

Ms Waxman wrote: “It’s really important that those actually looking into the behaviour have not been accused themselves and have not been subject to allegations.”

Policing Minister Diana Johnson told Channel 4 News: “I can’t comment on the individual case but it concerns me greatly that we have this culture in policing.

“There is a huge job of work for the police to do to restore that public confidence, particularly in women and girls…And we know from some of the appalling cases that have happened in policing in recent years, trust and confidence in women and girls has reduced down and that has to be put right by the police.

“And I know there’s a lot of work.”

A Met spokesman said: “While the vast majority of our officers work every day with professionalism and integrity to keep London safe, it is right they are asked to uphold the highest of standards and are held to account when they fail to do so.

“The Government’s new vetting regulations close a gap in the law and allow us to ensure only officers who maintain a suitable standard of clearance throughout their career can police the streets of London.

“This is fundamental to public trust and confidence and in the last 18 months around 100 officers have been sacked or resigned after having their vetting removed.

“We are working extremely hard to build an environment and culture where the public and colleagues feel empowered to report concerns and know that those concerns will be addressed and dealt with effectively.”

In a statement to Channel 4 News, City of London Police said: “Last year a criminal investigation began following the arrest of an officer for misconduct in a public office.

“A separate complaint against the same officer was also investigated under Police Conduct Regulations, resulting in him being found guilty of gross misconduct.

“He is no longer a serving officer.

“We cannot disclose details of the criminal investigation that may prejudice the case but accept the victim’s complaints and fully recognise the importance of trust and confidence in how our investigations are carried out.

“We referred all of the victims’ concerns to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for consideration, and after receiving their advice it should continue to be investigated locally, we have listened to the concerns raised and passed the complaint to a separate force (British Transport Police) for independent review.”