Almost nine out of 10 back trans-inclusive swimming at ponds, consultation finds

Nearly of 90% of people have backed keeping trans-inclusive access to Hampstead Heath bathing ponds, a consultation has found.

More than 38,000 people took part in the two-month consultation run by the City of London Corporation, the organisation which manages the heath as a registered charity.

The consultation followed a Supreme Court ruling in April, which found the words “woman” and “sex” in the Equality Act 2010 refer to a biological woman and biological sex.

Currently, biological men and transgender men are allowed to use the men’s pond, while the ladies’ pond admits biological women and transgender women.

Of six options considered for the Kenwood Ladies, Highgate Men’s and Hampstead mixed ponds, the most popular – with support from 86% of respondents – was retaining the existing trans-inclusive access arrangements.

Some 86% also opposed introducing strict single sex access, 90% of people rejected requiring trans swimmers to use separate changing rooms or have separate swimming sessions, while 66% opposed making all ponds mixed sex.

The City of London Corporation said it was reviewing its access rules to ensure they are fair, lawful and respectful.

The findings will be presented to corporation committees which will consider them “alongside legal duties, equality impact assessments, safeguarding responsibilities and operational considerations” before making a final decision on future access.

In the meantime, the current admission rules will remain in place.

Some 84% of respondents to the consultation had swum at the bathing ponds and 74% lived in London, the City of London Corporation said.

City of London Corporation policy chairman Chris Hayward said: “The volume and tone of responses we received demonstrate very clearly just how much the ponds are valued as calm, safe, welcoming community spaces for all to enjoy.

“While we’ve been clear that the consultation was not a referendum, carefully reviewing the findings from it will form an important part of our wider decision-making process, which we will communicate clearly to the public in the months ahead.

“It’s important that we take the time to ensure future access arrangements are fair, lawful, evidence-based and, crucially, respectful to those who use the swimming ponds.”

Hampstead Heath forms part of the 11,000 acres of open space across London and the south east owned and managed by the City Corporation.