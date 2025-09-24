Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Medieval church tower suspended 45ft above ground as part of City project

The tower of All Hallows Staining Church was balanced on stilts above a 60,000 square foot excavation site at 50 Fenchurch Street.

Ted Hennessey
Wednesday 24 September 2025 02:39 EDT
A person looks on as the 700-year-old tower of All Hallows Staining church is elevated on stilts during the Bottoming Out ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
A person looks on as the 700-year-old tower of All Hallows Staining church is elevated on stilts during the Bottoming Out ceremony (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

A 700-year-old church tower has been suspended 45 feet above ground as part of a major City of London building project.

The tower of All Hallows Staining Church was balanced on stilts above a 60,000 square foot excavation site at 50 Fenchurch Street in what developers called a “never seen before feat of engineering”.

A “bottoming out” ceremony on Tuesday came after the removal of more than 125,000 tonnes of earth underneath the tower to make way for a 650,000 square foot office tower.

Construction of the 50 Fenchurch Street development’s basement levels will reunite the church tower with ground level to form part of a new green public space.

The development is due to be completed in 2028.

Howard Dawber, deputy mayor of London for business and growth, who attended the ceremony, said: “Fifty Fenchurch Street is a remarkable project and I am delighted to attend this unique ceremony that marks a significant construction milestone for this 36-storey flagship development.

Development projects like this one in the City of London highlight our capital’s position as a world-leading destination for leading businesses to invest.”

