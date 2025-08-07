Citroen must urgently improve ‘chaotic’ airbag recall – Which?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Which? has called on Citroen parent firm Stellantis to urgently improve its “chaotic” handling of a recall due to a potentially fatal airbag safety fault.

Stellantis announced an immediate and rare “stop-drive” order on June 20 relating to certain models which are equipped with Takata airbags.

The airbag inflators are being recalled globally due to chemicals in them that may deteriorate over time, which could cause the bag to rupture and lead to serious injury.

No incidents have been reported in the UK.

Stellantis has said affected vehicles will be repaired free of charge although waiting times vary.

The recall has left 120,000 customers unable to drive their cars, and Which? warned that many had no alternative mode of transport.

The consumer group said it was concerned by a lack of clarity over available compensation which was causing “major upheaval” for owners who relied on their cars and had no alternative options.

It has heard from “many distressed drivers”, including the mother of a premature baby who needed regular hospital visits, and a woman caring for her terminally ill husband who needed to get to life-extending hospital appointments and were incurring significant expenses for hire cars, taxis or insurance fees.

Others told Which? they have had no choice but to keep on driving despite the risks.

Several have driven their car to garages to be fixed, with some getting confusing advice from their insurers telling them they were covered to drive despite the manufacturer’s advice.

Stellantis has stated it will arrange alternative transport “on a case-by-case basis” while prioritising those with the greatest need.

Some owners reported being told they would receive a maximum of £22.50 in compensation per day, which the watchdog said was far below the cost of car hire in most regions.

Which? is calling for Citroen and its parent company Stellantis to immediately address helpline issues, confirm a formal compensation scheme and provide practical solutions including courtesy cars, at-home repairs or collection options, so that unsafe cars can be fixed without the risk of being driven.

Sue Davies, Which? head of consumer protection policy, said: “From people left stranded with no means of transport, to those paying out a fortune to hire cars and taxis, the emotional and financial burden of this recall has fallen squarely on those least able to absorb it.

“Stellantis must urgently confirm it will pay compensation for alternative transport as well as offer practical solutions such as offering at-home repairs or towing affected cars to garages. If not, many people will see no alternative but to continue driving cars that are potentially very dangerous.

“The Government needs to step in and hold them to account to ensure UK consumers have much greater clarity of what they need to do and what they are entitled to – and are never left in this position again.”

Citroen said it expected all airbags to have been replaced by the end of next month, adding: “The company’s focus remains on completing the replacement of airbags in affected vehicles as swiftly as possible.

“Our Citroen network is fully engaged in maximising the number of cars that can be completed every day and, to increase our repair capacity even further and minimise as much as possible the impact on customers, our Peugeot network is now authorised to replace airbags on these cars in addition to at-home options.

“It is inevitable, with such a large number of vehicles affected, that customers could be inconvenienced in the short term.

“For each and every customer, we discuss options to support mobility, recognising that every driver has specific requirements. These options include replacement airbags at a dealership or at home, courtesy car, support for other mobility options and recovery.

“We give priority to those with the most urgent needs.”

Citroen advised customers to check if their vehicle is affected and what actions are advised by using the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) check tool on the Citroen UK website at https://www.citroen.co.uk/maintain/safety-recall-check.html.

If affected, they should register their vehicle to enable the processing of their repair as soon as possible.

Owners can contact the recall helpline on 0800 917 9285, Citroen Customer Care on 0800 093 9393 or via Citroen’s website.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We understand how frustrating these recalls are for those affected.

“The safety of those drivers and their families remains the Transport Secretary’s top priority. She and the Future of Roads Minister are actively engaging with manufacturers and industry leaders to ensure any disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.”