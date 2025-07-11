Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around 120,00 vehicle owners have been forced off the roads as a popular car manufacturer has issued ‘do not drive’ orders for several of its models.

Due to a fault with the airbag system, thousands of Citroen and DS cars have been flagged as unsafe to drive, with parent company Stellantis issuing an ‘immediate stop-drive action’.

The car manufacturer has said it is recalling affected vehicles for repair in stages to deal with the massive number of vehicles affected.

All the models affected are equipped with airbags manufactured by Takata, an automative parts company that went bankrupt in 2017. Its airbags inflators are being recalled globally due to chemicals they contain which can deteriorate over time, meaning the airbag can deploy improperly and cause injury.

With the issue originally ordered on 20 June, thousands of drivers are now stuck waiting for a repair and unable to use their vehicle in the meantime.

open image in gallery The popular Citroen C3 has been recalled (manufactured between 2009 and 2016) ( Stellantis )

The repair procedure is relatively short, taking around 90 minutes, but the volume of repairs needed means workshops are struggling to meet demand.

Citroen dealers are reported to be under immense pressure to carry out the vehicle repairs, with one service manager telling Car Dealer Magazine that the garage’s backlog extends to 2026.

The manager added: “It’s a relatively easy fix, but in hot weather techs have to crawl behind the dash in a car that’s just arrived already hot. The stress on the managers and technicians is relentless.”

The three vehicle models affected by the stop-drive notice are the: second-generation Citroën C3 manufactured between 2009 and 2016; Citroën DS 3 manufactured between 2009 and 2016; DS Automobiles DS 3 manufactured between 2016 and 2019.

Stellantis says all affected customers should be notified by letter. Anyone who wants to check if their vehicles is affected can do so using the company’s online tool using its Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

They will then be required to register their vehicle online with Citroen, or call the helpline if unable to do so.

Ignoring a stop-drive order can lead to legal issues such as a fine, a driving ban, or points on licence. It could also invalidate the vehicle’s insurance. Stellantis has advised customers that register their vehicles to wait until they are contacted to arrange a repair, as they should not drive the vehicle to the workshop.

open image in gallery Stellantis was formed in early 2021 through the merger of France's PSA and Italian-American group Fiat Chrysler. ( REUTERS )

The car manufacturer has also confirmed that no compensation is being offered to affected drivers, and that courtesy cars can be requested with priority given to customers with “the most urgent need.”

Under consumer laws, any refund or reimbursement for faulty goods must be sought independently from the retailer where the car was purchased, not the manufacturer. This process is independent of the manufacturer, and if unsuccessful the only recourse to take the complaint to court.

Issuing the stop-drive notice, Stellantis said: “Whilst there have been no reported instances in the UK, Stellantis has decided to deploy a stop-drive order for all impacted vehicles across Europe including the UK. This decision underscores the Company’s unwavering commitment to customer safety.

“Stellantis UK is mobilising its full network of suppliers, retailers and manufacturing plant to support this action and ensure the fastest, safest and most convenient solution for each customer.

“Stellantis remains fully committed to acting swiftly, transparently, and responsibly in addressing this issue.”