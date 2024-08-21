Citizens Advice warn that 1 in 4 will have to turn off heating this winter

Support truly

One in four people could be forced to turn off their heating and hot water this winter when new energy bill increases are introduced this year, a survey by Citizens Advice has revealed.

Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, has said it expects the typical household’s energy bill to rise 9 per cent from October, from £1,568 currently, up to £1,714 a year.

Energy regulator Ofgem is set to confirm the new energy price cap for October to December on Friday. Citizens Advice said that up to a quarter of people are so worried about the rising costs that they will be forced to cut heating use.

The proportion who said they would need to take such drastic action increased to 31 per cent for households with children and 39 per cent for people on a low income.

The charity, which is still supporting record numbers of people with energy debt despite lower costs in the summer months, said households “will continue to face impossible choices and drastic cutbacks to be able to heat their homes” without urgent government intervention.

Overall, the survey found that 48 per cent of respondents said they would have to turn down or turn off their heating or water if the energy price cap rises by the 9 per cent predicted by experts.

A third of households surveyed said they would have difficulty affording food and other daily essentials such as mortgages, rent and childcare, while 7 per cent said they would be forced to skip meals.

The charity added that the incomes of about five million people are exceeded by their essential monthly outgoings, with the expected price cap increase set to pull a further 187,000 people into a negative budget.

Citizens Advice said the government must “act fast” to prevent millions of households from experiencing further hardship this winter, with those in “desperate need” unable to wait for Labour’s long-term goal of reducing costs through a greater focus on renewables.

The charity said reforms to ensure support for families with children and disabled people through the current Warm Homes Discount better reflects actual energy needs would help.

The process currently provides a one-off £150 payment for people on low incomes and pensions.

The expected rise in bills comes after chancellor Rachel Reeves announced that the winter fuel allowance would no longer be universal, and only pensioners on means-tested benefits would qualify for it this winter.

Ministers have launched a campaign to urge those who still qualify to secure winter fuel payments as government plans are expected to strip away the energy benefit from millions of elderly people.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of CitizensAdvice, said the charity is “bracing” itself for a “challenging winter”.

She added: “The price cap increase will see a wave of households tipped into debt, bill payers forced to make impossible decisions to make ends meet, and families worried about the impact the cold will have on their loved ones.

“Energy prices might be down from the peak of the crisis, but with many already in the red and the removal of previous support packages, there’s still no light at the end of the tunnel for those in desperate need.

“The Government has inherited a huge challenge, so there must be no delay in their action.

“We need to see targeted bill support that reflects the realities of people’s energy needs.”

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, told The Independent: “It’s shocking to think that we’re in August and people are already frightened about the winter to come. Ministers may be taking the right decisions to provide longer term reductions in energy bills through renewables and a Warm Homes Plan, but these solutions take time to come to fruition.

The survey data was based on an online representative poll of 2,209 adults.

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “Fixing the broken energy system by investing in clean power is at the heart of our mission to protect families against price shocks and make Britain more energy independent.

“We will also support households to cut their bills and reduce fuel poverty through the £150 Warm Home Discount and the Warm Homes Plan - upgrading millions of homes this Parliament.”